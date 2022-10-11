News

Newcastle United stars make the ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after these last few days of action.

When it comes to matches that might have produced these contenders, St James’ Park surely one of the stadiums that hosted one of those games this past weekend.

Newcastle United completely dominating in the 5-1 win.

Well, Whoscored have included two Newcastle United stars from that performance.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week including the two Newcastle United stars, their explanation of why Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier were included and then the full eleven shown below that:

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – 7.61

‘At right back once again this week, sees the ever-consistent Kieran Tripper. Newcastle made it two wins from two and nine goals scored across those two games with a 5-1 win over Brentford. Not only did Trippier contribute defensively with two interceptions, but also offensively, claiming the assist for the opening goal and having a pass completion rate of 80.8%, giving him a WhoScored rating of 7.61.’

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 8.87

‘It was another positive week for Newcastle with their big win over Brentford and one of the players to thank for this was their big January signing, Bruno Guimaraes. After opening the scoring after 21 minutes, the Brazil international added a second at a vital moment to make it 3-1 shortly after Brentford had pulled one back. He was the second highest player of the week with a WhoScored rating of 8.87.’

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

As for how every NUFC player rated this past weekend…

Newcastle v Brentford Whoscored ratings:

As you can see, Bruno streets ahead of the rest, then Almiron, Trippier and…Murphy.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Saturday 8 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Bruno 21, 56 Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock OG 90

Brentford:

Toney (Pen) 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 46% (39%) Newcastle 54% (61%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (1) Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Brentford 3 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Brentford 5 (0) Newcastle 9 (6)

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 52,067

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Targett 84), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (ASM 78), Willock, Murphy (Joelinton 66), Almiron (Anderson 84), Wilson (Wood 84)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser

