Newcastle United star makes ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week (7 from 12!)

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after the weekend’s action.

When it comes to matches that might have produced these contenders, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium maybe seeing more than most…

Newcastle United excellent, deservedly winning 2-1, although it could and should have been a bigger winning margin.

Well, Whoscored have included two players from that game on Sunday, although only one of the two was on the winning side.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week including the Newcastle United star, Kieran Trippier included and the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

Incredibly, this means that Kieran Trippier has made the Whoscored Premier League team of the week seven out of twelve times this season! More than any other PL player this campaign

As for how every NUFC player rated this past weekend…

Tottenham v Newcastle United Whoscored ratings:

As you can see, Kieran Trippier man of the match overall, with Almiron (7.8) and Wilson (7.6) next highest for United.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

