Newcastle United star makes ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week (5 from 10!)

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after the weekend’s action.

When it comes to matches that might have produced these contenders, Old Trafford maybe seeing the odd one or two.

Newcastle United could and should have been leading by half-time, whilst the resilient NUFC defending ensured a point when the home side pressed late on.

Well, Whoscored have included one Newcastle United star from that performance.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week including the Newcastle United star, Kieran Trippier included and the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

Incredibly, this means that Kieran Trippier has made the Whoscored Premier League team of the week exactly 50% of the time so far, the NUFC defender making five of the ten, more than any other PL player this season.

As for how every NUFC player rated this past weekend…

Man Utd v Newcastle United Whoscored ratings:

As you can see, Kieran Trippier man of the match overall, with Joelinton (7.4) and Fabian Schar (7.3) next highest for United.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 – Sunday 16 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 63% (62%) Newcastle 37% (38%)

Total shots were Man U 15 (6) Newcastle 9 (7)

Shots on target were Man U 2 (1) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Man U 4 (3) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+1), Botman, Burn (Targett 78), Longstaff, Bruno (Willock 78), Joelinton, Murphy (Fraser 59), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 78)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Shelvey, Lewis, Anderson

