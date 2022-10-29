News

Newcastle United squad could now make Champions League – Lianne Sanderson

Lianne Sanderson thinks that Newcastle United have done some ‘amazing’ transfer business.

Eddie Howe backed by the new owners, looking to rebuild the football club after the shambles left behind by Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Eight signings made in 2022, after only one player was brought in during Ashley’s final 13 months and two windows at the club. Plus of course a failure to allow proper investment in the NUFC squad over his entire decade and a half in control.

Lianne Sanderson picking out Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman as just three of those signings that have helped transform Newcastle’s fortunes.

She also points out how good the defending was at Tottenham last Sunday and that has been a real stand out with Eddie Howe, Steve Bruce turning Newcastle’s defence into the worst in the Premier League, whilst Howe currently has the NUFC backline the very best. Newcastle United conceding just 10 goals in 12 PL matches this season, less than any other team.

Indeed, remarkably, in 26 of their last 30 PL matches, Newcastle have conceded one or zero goals, with 12 clean sheets and another 14 where only one goal has been conceded in these past nine or ten months.

Lianne Sanderson, who picked up 50 caps for the England women’s team, believes that Newcastle United could make it into the Champions League spots this season, even though part of her also thinks ‘they don’t really have the right to be in the top four yet.’

Sanderson thinks a top four place could be possible with this current squad of NUFC players because of how good Eddie Howe is, plus how much the players believe in him and play as a team.

The second half of last season saw Newcastle United with the third best form over the final 19 PL games. Whilst today they find themselves fourth in the Premier League before facing Aston Villa, if NUFC win and Spurs fail to win at Bournemouth, Newcastle would find themselves third after the weekend.

These last 30 Premier League games for Newcastle show 17 wins, 7 draws, 6 defeats.

That is 58 points from 30 PL games at an average of 1.93 points per game, an average over a full 38 match season which would give you 73 points.

These past four season (working backwards), the clubs who have ended up fourth in the Premier League, had points totals of 71, 67, 66 and 71, respectively.

So, the reality is that over the course of these last 30 matches and almost ten months, Newcastle United have been showing Champions League qualifying form, the big question now of course is whether they can continue that kind of form over these next 26 PL games and seven months?

Lianne Sanderson speaking to Talksport:

“The players that Newcastle United have brought in have been amazing.

“Trippier has been brilliant.

“The back line last week against Tottenham with Botman and Schar, Guimarares, they’re unbelievable.

“I feel like with that squad that they have, they don’t really have the right to be in the top four yet.

“But with the amazing job that Eddie Howe is doing…and the way that the players are playing for him, I feel like they could already make it in the Champions League with the players that they have.”

