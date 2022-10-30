Newcastle United score and those obnoxious teenagers suddenly become our family…

Opinion

I have just seen a tweet from Wor Flags with a photo of the banner “Eddie Howe’s Black and White Army”.

It is up on level 7 and directly in front of where me and my 11 year old son have sat, when we can get home tickets.

It is allocated to families and is a throwback to the Mike Ashley era, where they tried to convince people that families should sit so far away from the pitch but also adjacent to the away support.

I have been following Newcastle since I was younger than my son is now, with my first games being in the East Stand next to the away support in the ‘New Stand’ seats as it was. We loved being in the paddock next to the Gallowgate where you could see the whites of the away supporters eyes (Recent article about the Leazes End made me laugh to myself, went in there once but being no more than seven or eight years old decided the East Stand paddock was for me).

So level 7 it is and it’s where we are in 2022.

We were there for the Notts Forest game and had previously been up there for the cracking win against Man U with that Ritchie goal!

Almost a year ago, me the wife and son and daughter were in the Gallowgate end for the Cambridge game. Great build up flags galore and great buzz before the game. And then…

So, Level 7 is where we are.

Last game for us was Brentford. My mates slate this part of the ground as being too far away from the pitch and I understand, having spent many years on open terracing through the eighties, able to shout at players within earshot. But Level 7 is what we have got and it is an absolute privilege to be in the ground watching a reborn Newcastle (Just so happens a lot of my friends who were season ticket holders in the old Milburn stand, were relocated when the stand was developed and jacked in their tickets as they were too far back).

In this part of the ground, all around me and my son, are youngsters – vaping, being obnoxious, swearing, making a mess, and well, being youngsters. Thoroughly unpleasant teenagers.

I look back, reminding myself to my time when I stood on the Leazes open terrace next to the away supporters in the East Stand corner. I was the drunk obnoxious teenager abusing the away support with like-minded mates back then. Nothing to be proud of.

So up in level 7 the atmosphere is rocking, with all the youngsters getting agitated as we are close to the away support.

At West Ham last season, my son was hit by a water bottle thrown from the home support…I described it as character building for him.

Newcastle United score and those obnoxious teenagers suddenly become our family and we hug each other with joy, shouting at the top of our voices. The youngsters taunt the away support, safe in the knowledge that they and us, are all Eddie Howe’s Black and White Army.

