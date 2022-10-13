News

Newcastle United record signing set for return to action after resuming training

Alexander Isak experienced a dramatic start to his Newcastle United career.

Once his work permit was eventually granted, the club’s record signing thrown in the deep end when injuries helped ensure he was starting straight away at Anfield.

Indeed, of the team Eddie Howe put out for that midweek match, fair to say that probably only three other outfield players (Trippier, Targett, Joelinton) would be seen by most Newcastle fans as automatic first team choices. Despite that, an excellent performance and Alexander Isak looking a massive threat, a brilliant finish from a cute Sean Longstaff pass, then a brilliant solo effort when running from just inside the Liverpool half and putting two defenders on their backsides, before firing past Alisson.

Sadly, that second goal was ruled out for a ridiculous VAR minimal (if any!!) offside. A 2-0 lead would surely have seen a Newcastle win but instead an equaliser and the referee playing on, and on, and on, until the scousers scored their VERY late winner.

Nevertheless, we had seen the potential of Alexander Isak and that was then followed up by another decent display against Palace, the performance only really disappointing when it came to a chance Isak fashioned for himself, catching a Palace defender in possession on the halfway line and the defence never catching him, only to make the wrong decision when trying to lift the ball over the defender.

A very confident penalty put away against Bournemouth but not a great performance for Alexander Isak individually, or for his attacking teammates, the Swedish international left a little isolated and not the best of support, in a game where United dominated but couldn’t take advantage.

Alexander Isak then returning early from international duty with a thigh injury and missing these last two wins.

However, news on Thursday morning that we may see the 23 year old in action very soon. Craig Hope of The Mail saying that he understands Alexander Isak could be in the matchday squad on Sunday at Old Trafford.

The striker back in training and with the chance of a place on the bench against Man Utd.

A few people have very short memories and can only focus on the last game or two BUT for me, I am very excited in anticipation of seeing Alexander Isak back on the pitch, especially if when he does so, he may well have the likes of Wilson, Bruno, ASM and Joelinton all playing alongside / around him.

The Man Utd match kicks off a packed schedule (see below) of seven games in four weeks before the World Cup interrupts the Premier League season.

As things stand, including Alexander Isak, I count five Newcastle United who were ruled out last weekend.

Emil Krafth of course looks out for the season with an ACL injury. Matt Ritchie (calf) and Karl Darlow (ankle) also out, whilst Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) is ahead of schedule according to Eddie Howe, meaning we may see him back involved before this month is out.

With this cluster of games, important to have as many people as possible available, especially when it comes to scoring and creating goals. With both ASM and Joelinton surely set to return to the team on Sunday and Alexander Isak now in line to follow them, exciting times ahead.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to Christmas 2022:

Sunday 16 October – Man Utd v Newcastle (2pm)

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) Amazon Prime

Sunday 23 October – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

Sunday 6 November – Southampton v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 9 November – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (7.45pm)

Saturday 12 November – Newcastle v Chelsea (5.30pm) Sky Sports

