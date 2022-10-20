News

Newcastle United players on brink of suspension

These two Newcastle United players are on the brink of suspension, as we look forward to Tottenham on Sunday.

The last thing Eddie Howe needs is to be without any more players.

With injuries and fitness issues, the Newcastle United boss already having to cope without a number of key players, as well as missing squad players.

This is how things currently look after 11 Premier League games, with regard to Newcastle United players and yellow cards:

4 Joelinton, Fabian Schar

2 Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn

1 Ryan Fraser, Bruno Guimaraes, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Allan Saint-Maximin

According to the Premier League rules, any player picking up five bookings from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one match ban in the same competition.

Joelinton and Fabian Schar both picked up their fourth Premier League bookings of the season against Everton last night.

Another eight Premier League matches to go then, for the pair not to get another booking, the 19th NUFC PL match of the season is currently scheduled for Saturday 14 January 2023, Fulham at home. Very unlikely that either of them can avoid another card in these next eight games.

Looking beyond that, players who end up with 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches, up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture, will serve a two match suspension in the competition.

