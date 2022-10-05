News

Newcastle United player of the month winner announced for September 2022

The Newcastle United player of the month for September (2022) has been revealed.

The fans voting for Nick Pope, after the keeper only conceded one goal during the month, Billing scoring for Bournemouth at St James’ Park, giving Pope no chance.

However, that was the only one conceded in over three hours of football against Palace and Bournemouth.

An excellent start to his career at Newcastle United, it is two out of two so far for the England goalkeeper, as NUFC fans also voted him as the August player of the month.

Newcastle United player of the month announcement – 5 October 2022:

‘Nick Pope has won the FUN88 Player of the Month award for a second time this season.

The England international won the award for August after making a superb start to life at St. James’ Park following his summer move from Burnley, and supporters have now voted for him to pick up the prize for September too.

United only had two games in September, drawing with Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at St. James’. Pope kept a clean sheet against Palace – his third of the campaign – and his displays were recognised when he was presented with the trophy this week.

“I’m over the moon to win an award that’s voted for by the fans,” said Pope. “They’ve taken to me great and that’s helped me perform at a good level.

“The team has looked great. I think there’s been very few periods in the games that we can be unhappy with – in the main we’ve looked like a really good team, a good unit on and off the ball and hopefully that will lead to more wins.

“I’ve got somewhere I keep (the trophies). It’s always nice to be able to have a few things to look back on; football’s a short career and I’m not someone who’s won loads and loads of medals and trophies, so whatever I do win it’s nice to have to look back on.”

