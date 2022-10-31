Opinion

Newcastle United partners in crime

This article is dedicated to some of the best striking partnerships Newcastle United have had down the years.

When Hughie Gallacher went on his record breaking scoring run, as Newcastle United won their last top flight league title back in 1926/27, he was ably assisted by ‘Mr Newcastle’ Stan Seymour, who was primarily a left-winger.

Discounting the Second World War Leagues, the first partnership I am going to concentrate on is Jackie Milburn and George Robledo.

These two goal gluttons fired the winning goals in our successful FA Cup winning teams in both 1951 and 1952.

Robledo went on to to equal Hughie Gallacher’s scoring record in a season, whilst Wor Jackie managed to plunder 200 goals in a decade playing for his beloved Magpies.

We won the FA Cup again in 1955 with the formidable three-pronged attack of Milburn, Vic Keeble and Len White.

Into the mid / late 1960s and Joe Harvey’s Newcastle United were deploying a little and large partnership of Wyn Davies and Bryan Robson.

‘Wyn the Leap’, although not prolific, was as his nickname implied, fearless and unbeatable in the air, and alongside the quick thinking and will o the wisp Pop Robson, carried Newcastle United forward into European competition and our last major trophy.

In the early 1970s Joe Harvey made two signings that would be lauded and sang about on the St James’ Park terraces in years to come.

John Tudor arrived from Sheffield United first, followed by Malcolm Macdonald from Fulham in a gold Rolls Royce.

Like the Mighty Wyn before him, John was excellent in the air and was the perfect complement to the swashbuckling Supermac, as they cut First Division defences down to size.

John Tudor still has the greatest terrace chant in his honour….’Hallelujah, John Tudor…John Tudor’, sang to Handel’s Messiah.

It was Macdonald and Tudor that led the cavalry on a never to be forgotten and thrilling run to the 1974 FA Cup final (*Malcolm Macdonald is the most exciting centre forward I have ever seen play for the Toon and we are honoured here in North Shields, that he now resides among us and is the President of our local non-league team).

As the 1970s wore on, Newcastle United were eventually relegated and spent a few years in the doldrums in the second flight.

One of the brighter aspects of this period was the partnership and understanding between cult hero and dog-catcher extraordinaire, Peter Withe, and one of our very own…the diminutive Alan Shoulder.

Imre Varadi would soon replace them though in the affections of the fans, and when Kevin Keegan arrived, Imre was still top scorer in the 1982/83 season (22 v KK’s 21).

The 1983/84 season soon saw Newcastle once again lining up with a three pronged spearhead….the absolutely irresistible Keegan, Waddle and Beardsley.

Some of the best football on record was produced and there were goals galore, as Newcastle United were promoted back into the First Division amid glorious scenes at Gallowgate on Special K’s ‘farewell’.

Our next partnership of note came in, after another relegation in 1989.

Jim Smith had the task of rebuilding the team and went out and splashed most of his cash on Micky Quinn, before also bringing the veteran Mark McGhee back into the fold after he had left Newcastle a decade earlier.

The skilful and clever McGhee was the perfect foil for the free-scoring Mighty Quinn and they both did the Bald Eagle proud.

Another Smith signing Gavin Peacock found his ideal strike partner when David Kelly arrived on Tyneside.

After their heroics in stopping Newcastle United from dropping into the Third Division in our centenary season in 1992, this deadly duo helped fire Kevin Keegan’s attractive side into the Premier League a year later.

Andy Cole was signed for a club record fee at the back-end of that promotion season, and Kevin Keegan wasted little time in re-signing Peter Beardsley to be his partner in crime, on our return to the top flight.

Cole went on to score a record 41 goals in 1993/94, whilst the veteran Beardsley received an England call-up from new boss Terry Venables.

After coming so close to nabbing the Premier League title in 1996, Keegan went out and signed Alan Shearer to partner Sir Les Ferdinand.

Newcastle United finished runners-up again in 1997, with our two England forwards bagging over 50 goals between them.

In the 2000s we have had some exciting and decent strikers, most notably Obafemi Martins and Andy Carroll, but our next special partnership came when Alan Pardew paired Demba Ba with his Sengalese compatriot Papiss Cisse.

Ba was crafty and strong, whilst Cisse had an extraordinary eye for the spectacular.

Both were regular goalscorers, the Geordies thought the world of them… and we finished fifth and qualified for Europe in 2012.

Callum Wilson is currently leading our attack with aplomb and our high-flying Magpies will hopefully soon see him in tandem with our lightning quick £63m record signing Alexander Isak.

My mouth absolutely waters at the thought of this being the beginning of another beautiful friendship.

Here’s looking at you Lads….

