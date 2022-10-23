Opinion

Newcastle United on course for seventh – Very good but it would be a missed opportunity

Newcastle United have a big game today.

A tough one away to a very good Tottenham team, managed by one of the elite managers in Antonio Conte.

This for me will be a much sterner test for Newcastle United than away to Manchester United last Sunday, as I rate Spurs a much better side, with a much better manager.

Anyway, that’s enough about Spurs, back to Newcastle United.

A far better feeling being filled with optimism these days, looking up the table and fancying ourselves against everyone we play. Newcastle United can beat anyone on and given day and knowing that Eddie Howe, his coaching staff, the owners and the fans (as always) have played a huge part in the past year in the massive upturn in results.

From bottom to currently sixth in the table in the space of a year is a remarkable achievement. I don’t care what jibes the media come up with, claiming money as the only factor as to why NUFC are now high up the table.

The truth is, we are there because we deserve it and have earned it.

Newcastle United fans for the first time in many years are buzzing, able to speculate just how high NUFC might finish come the end of the season.

Some fans reckon third or fourth, a lot are going for sixth. It is tough to call but personally I don’t see us finishing lower than seventh and although I don’t think as high as third, it is by no means an impossible task this season.

We have had 38 Premier League games since Eddie Howe arrived, following the takeover, with a total of 62 points accumulated so far in Howe’s 38 PL matches.

Statistically as it stands this season, with our 18 points from 11 games meaning an average of 1.64 played, if that average continued we would end up with the same 62 points come the end of the season.

That would equal a very good season for me and it would set a good platform to build on for the coming seasons, but where would we finish in the table with 62 points?

I looked at the last 10 premier league campaigns and on average over the last decade, 62 points would get you seventh, although some seasons would end up sixth (2021/22 saw Man Utd sixth with 58 points, 2019/20 Tottenham sixth with 59 points).

So, as it stands, we are well on course to finish seventh but an we do better ?

Absolutely, especially given how poor Manchester United and Liverpool are now looking, and whilst Chelsea and Tottenham are good sides, they are by no means leaps and bounds ahead of Newcastle United this season.

I said at the start of the season we could achieve 70 points and I’m sticking by that.

With 70 points, you could expect on average to finish fifth if you went off the last 10 Premier League seasons, as the average points total required is 69, exactly what Arsenal finished with last season. However, seasons such as 2019/20 and 2020/21 would have seen 70 points bring a third place finish.

Whilst the top two is out of reach this season, I don’t want to write us off for anything anymore, make no mistake – our time will come !

We are only going in one direction and that is a big resounding up!

Comments welcome.

