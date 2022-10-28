News

Newcastle United official update – Fitness / availability of Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak

One of the most impressive aspects of Newcastle United’s recent form, is that they have done it without arguably their two best attacking players – Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak.

An impressive 13 points from a possible 15 picked up in October, without either of them starting a game.

New club record signing Isak has started only three Premier League games since his arrival and injury intervened, whilst Allan Saint-Maximin has only started four PL matches this season.

The Frenchman came back into the matchday squad for the win over Brentford but after a brief cameo sub appearance, he was once again on the injured list.

At his Friday morning media duties, Eddie Howe has given an update on both players.

Asked about the possibility of Allan Saint-Maximin in the matchday squad against Aston Villa, the NUFC Head Coach revealing:

“There’s a chance.

“We’ll see how training goes today.

“He has made really good progress and I’m very pleased with how he’s attacked his rehab and the work he’s put in, so there’s an opportunity to hopefully get him fit and available.”

George Caulkin of The Athletic giving a bit of extra info after the press conference, saying Eddie Howe had revealed that Allan Saint-Maximin has been doing ‘three sessions a day, two at the training ground and one at home’ as he strives to get fit and available for action.

It would be a massive boost if Allan Saint-Maximin made the bench tomorrow, with then realistically a chance of playing against Southampton in nine days time.

Meanwhile, with Alexander Isak, the man from The Athletic reporting that the Swedish strike has had a couple of injections in thigh but his recovery is going well. Eddie Howe saying the timescale for his return to action is expected to be another five or six weeks.

Obviously we have the World Cup break coming up and and Eddie Howe had already made clear that Alexander Isak definitely wouldn’t be available before that break. So all eyes now on 26 December and away at Leicester, which is Newcastle’s first game after the World Cup. That is eight and a half weeks away, so hopefully Isak will be hitting the ground running when the Premier League is back after Qatar.

