Newcastle United official injury update on Friday – Ahead of Tottenham match

Newcastle United currently in a busy run of matches ahead of the break for the Qatar World Cup finals.

Seven games to be played in four weeks, which started with Man Utd away last Sunday.

In a seven day stretch, Newcastle United having a trio of tough Premier League matches, with Everton on Wednesday and now Tottenham on Sunday.

Ahead of this visit to the capital, Eddie Howe on Friday morning giving an official Newcastle United update on the injury situation.

The NUFC Head Coach optimistic that most / all of those with any knocks from Wednesday night will be able to shake them off...

“Sometimes injuries take time to come to the fore (after a match).

“We will see the lads again today (Friday) and hopefully there is nothing too serious.”

One player though that Eddie Howe is concerned about, is Joelinton, forced off halfway through that win over Everton:

“He has a knock to the side of his knee.

“We thought that he could run it off but when he said he had to come off at half-time (against Everton), we knew that there was potentially an issue there.

“We are hopeful it is not serious but at this moment it is still slightly unclear.”

We already knew that the likes of ASM, Alexander Isak, Karl Darlow and Matt Ritchie wouldn’t be available for Tottenham, whilst Emil Krafth isn’t even in the official Premier League squad and is out for the season.

However, Eddie Howe also revealed that a couple of other Newcastle United first team squad players are also now working to recover from injuries and won’t be available for selection on Sunday:

“Paul Dummett picked up a calf problem and so he is working his way back to fitness.

“Whilst (Javier) Manquillo picked up an ankle injury but he will train today (Friday).”

