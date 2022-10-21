News

Newcastle United official announcement – Warm weather trip to Saudi Arabia confirmed

Newcastle United are off to Saudi Arabia.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Friday morning revealing the news.

A warm weather trip to Saudi Arabia in January 2022 (pictured training above) was followed by a run of five wins and a draw in the next six games on NUFC’s return.

This time the trip to Saudi Arabia is during the World Cup, so those first team squad members not out in Qatar will be travelling, with the trop from the 4th to 10th December, including a friendly against Al Hilal.

Newcastle United official announcement – 21 October 2022:

‘Newcastle United will travel to Saudi Arabia for a warm-weather training camp this winter as the Premier League season pauses for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Magpies will visit the country’s capital, Riyadh, from 4th-10th December, and will face Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal in a friendly fixture on 8th December (venue and kick-off time TBC).

Eddie Howe’s side previously travelled to Saudi Arabia in January 2022, visiting Jeddah and recording a 2-1 friendly victory over Al-Ittihad.

On their return to Premier League action, United subsequently won five of their next six matches as part of a nine-game run without defeat.

Eddie Howe said: “The break for the World Cup gives us the opportunity for a mini pre-season ahead of a crucial part of the season, and I’m pleased to have finalised our plans.

“Our trip to Jeddah in January was pivotal for us last season. It galvanised the group, and the hard work the players put in was rewarded in performances and results on our return.

“We will have access to world-class facilities as refurbishments at our own training ground continue, and we look forward to facing Al-Hilal and playing in front of our growing numbers of supporters in the region.”

Al-Hilal is one of Saudi Arabia’s most decorated clubs, winning the last three consecutive Saudi Pro League titles.

Further information on how to watch Al-Hilal v Newcastle United will be confirmed in due course, while nufc.co.uk, NUFC TV and the club’s official social media channels will provide supporters with exclusive content throughout the trip.’

