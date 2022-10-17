News

Newcastle United official announcement – Peter Silverstone appointed

Peter Silverstone has been unveiled as the latest appointment at St James’ Park.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Monday afternoon revealing the news.

Peter Silverstone becomes the club’s new Chief Commercial Officer.

Newcastle United official announcement – 17 October 2022:

Newcastle United is delighted to announce the appointment of Peter Silverstone as the club’s new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Peter joins the club from OneFootball, the world’s largest football media platform, where he was Senior Vice President of Global Development, responsible for OneFootball’s clubs, leagues, federations and players network and partnerships division.

Peter brings almost two decades of commercial experience in the football industry that will be critical to delivering the club’s ambitious commercial growth plans.

Prior to OneFootball, Peter spent almost seven years at Arsenal FC, leaving his role as Chief Commercial Officer in February 2022. Peter initially joined Arsenal in 2015 as Business Development Director before becoming a key member of the Arsenal executive team in 2018 in the roles of Commercial Director and then Chief Commercial Officer.

During his tenure at Arsenal, Peter led several successful commercial initiatives, including the onboarding and development of Arsenal’s Adidas partnership, and the signing and extension of Arsenal’s sleeve partnership with Visit Rwanda.

He also oversaw the rapid growth of Arsenal’s e-commerce business and the agreement with Amazon for Arsenal’s much acclaimed ‘All Or Nothing’ documentary.

Peter also drove Arsenal’s club-wide commercial focus on the Arsenal Women’s team and the initiative to bring an increased number of women’s matches to the Emirates Stadium during the 2021/22 season.

With experience on various Premier League, Football Association and European Club Association groups and committees, as CCO, Peter led Arsenal’s full commercial function managing over 150 people across the Retail & Licensing, Brand Marketing, Partnership Development, Partner Services, Digital Experience and Venue departments.

Born in Glasgow, Peter attended Edinburgh University where he read law before beginning his professional career in investment banking with Morgan Stanley.

Prior to joining Arsenal, Peter worked at Pitch International in London and South America where he built and led their Brasil Global Tour project which was responsible for the organisation and commercialisation of the Brazil national football team’s global friendly schedule.

Peter said: “I am delighted, and honoured, to join Newcastle United as the club embarks on its exciting journey to build a sustainable, leading, Premier League and European club. Achieving that position will reward the unrivalled passion and loyalty of the incredible Newcastle United fans.

“I am committed to immersing myself in the heritage and culture of this giant club, and the vibrant city of Newcastle, while building and leading a talented and diverse commercial operation that will deliver the commercial success vital to power the fans’ and the club’s ambitious growth plans.”

Newcastle United CEO, Darren Eales, said: “We are delighted to announce Peter Silverstone as the club’s new CCO. After an extensive recruitment process, we are confident we have found the right person to work with our team to deliver our commercial growth plans.

“He will be a key member of the club’s executive team as we look forward to delivering on the club’s commercial potential.”

