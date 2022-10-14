News

Newcastle United official announcement – New fourth kit launched

A new fourth kit has been launched by Newcastle United.

An official announcement by the club on Friday morning revealing the news.

Whether this fourth kit will be worn in any competitive matches remains to be seen.

The reasoning for this additional kit, is to supposedly mark the 130th Newcastle United anniversary.

Although looking at the design, I am struggling to see exactly what part of NUFC history it actually is referencing…if any.

As ever though, the customer is always right and nobody is forcing anybody to buy this new kit.

So if you want to splash out £65 then that’s your business. Interested to read in the comments section below, what people think of the new kit.

This is what Newcastle United / Castore have had to say – 14 October 2022:

‘The Newcastle United 4th kit marks a special occasion. 130 years of passion and pride to celebrate the Magpie’s ambition to become one of the best clubs of all time. Inspire a legacy with the new supreme anniversary shirts.

‘Introducing Castore’s Limited Edition Newcastle United 130 Year Anniversary Shirt

Since 1892 the football club has been the lifeblood of the city of Newcastle and adored by fans around the world.

The Newcastle United shirt has been worn by local lads dreaming big, international icons, last-minute heroes and fan favourites, with the 130 anniversary shirt paying homage to all those special players and moments throughout the history of the football club.

The famous club crest sits at the heart of the limited-edition shirt, symbolising the passion, the love and connection between club, players and supporters.

Better Never Stops’

New fourth kit available to buy here.

