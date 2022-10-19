News

Newcastle United official announcement – George Forbes has passed away

News on late Wednesday afternoon that George Forbes has passed away.

An official announcement by the football club revealing the news ahead of the home match against Everton.

George Forbes was a club director back in the 1980s, he then became Newcastle United chairman in 1990.

Newcastle United official announcement – 19 October 2022:

‘Newcastle United Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former club director and chairman, George Forbes.

George, a prominent businessman in the Borders and Northumberland, served as a club director from 1983 before becoming chairman in 1990. He remained a proud supporter of the club and a regular at St. James’ Park until his death.

He sadly passed away on 12th October aged 78.

Everyone at Newcastle United extends their sincere condolences to George’s loved ones.’

