News

Newcastle United official announcement – Club add new commercial partners

Newcastle United have revealed their latest commercial partners.

An official announcement by the club on Tuesday afternoon bringing the news.

Slowly but surely, with both the appointment of staff to key positions and an ever increasing stream of partnerships announced, it really feels like Newcastle United are on a journey to becoming a massive football club, on and off the pitch.

Newcastle United official announcement – 18 October 2022:

‘Newcastle United Football Club has partnered with leading sports travel experts Sportsbreaks.com and Destination Sport Travel.

Sportsbreaks.com will become an official travel supplier, providing official ticket and hotel packages to the club’s fixtures at St. James’ Park.

The UK-based firm, who offer ticket-inclusive packages to many of the world’s top sporting events, will also have a strong presence with Newcastle United Women, becoming the Lady Magpies’ Official Training Kit Partner.

Meanwhile sister business Destination Sport Travel, the UK’s leading travel provider for elite sports teams and organisations, will continue to support Newcastle United with all aspects of the first team and business travel.

Speaking of the partnership, Newcastle United’s Head of Commercial, Dale Aitchison, said: “Partnering with Sportsbreaks.com and Destination Sport Travel encompasses all areas of the Newcastle United as it will play a significant role in the growth of our women’s team as well as supplying travel for our men’s team, whilst also offering travel packages to our supporters. It’s an agreement that brings all areas of the football club together.

“With supporters from all locations, it is great to be able to offer a one-stop shop for fans looking to travel to games at St. James’ Park with travel, accommodation and match tickets all in one place.”

Rob Slawson, Managing Director of Sportsbreaks.com and Destination Sport Travel, said: “We’re delighted to announce a multi-year partnership with Newcastle United encompassing team and business travel, plus official ticket and hotel breaks for supporters.

“From a team and business travel perspective, our Destination Sport Travel staff have a long-standing relationship with the club having delivered for them over many years including this summer’s pre-season trips to Austria, Germany and Portugal.

“Equally, we’re looking forward to adding official Newcastle United ticket and hotel breaks to our growing portfolio of Sportsbreaks.com football match breaks. Newcastle is a fantastic city destination in its own right, plus a special place to watch football. We’re sure these packages will be in high demand from Magpies supporters around the world.

“As a company, we’re committed to supporting the growth of women’s sport so will be proud to see the Sportsbreaks.com logo appear on the training kits of Newcastle United Women.”

Sportsbreaks.com specialises in a wealth of sports travel experiences including official ticket and hotel breaks to several football clubs within the UK and Europe, in addition to some of the world’s most anticipated sports events including motorsport, golf’s Ryder Cup, NFL London Games and World Darts Championship.

Get more information on official Newcastle United ticket and hotel breaks here.’

