Newcastle United official announcement – Bartlett and Jalal jobs made public

Newcastle United have revealed the new roles for Adam Bartlett and Shwan Jalal at the club.

An official announcement on Friday morning making public what their jobs will be moving forward.

Adam Bartlett is the club’s new head of goalkeeping, whilst Shwan Jalal will be first team goalkeeper coach.

Newcastle United official announcement – 21 October 2022:

Newcastle United has named Adam Bartlett as the club’s new head of goalkeeping and recruited Shwan Jalal as first team goalkeeper coach.

Adam, who worked as a coach under former head of goalkeeping Simon Smith, will continue his work on the training ground and will implement the club’s goalkeeping philosophy across the men’s, women’s and Academy teams.

He will be supported at men’s first team level by Shwan, who departs the head of goalkeeping position at Stockport County.

During a 20-year playing career, Shwan played as a goalkeeper under Eddie Howe at AFC Bournemouth between 2008 and 2014, and was a team-mate of Magpies assistant head coach Jason Tindall and first team coach Stephen Purches at the Cherries.

Adam said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to head the goalkeeping department at Newcastle United and to welcome Shwan as our new first team goalkeeping coach.

“I am very excited about what we can achieve collectively. Together with the excellent coaches we have across the men’s first team, Newcastle United Women and the Academy, we will be striving to make the department as strong as possible and assist in developing all our goalkeepers.”

Shwan said: “I’m delighted to be joining Newcastle United. I’m excited to work with Adam and to be reunited with Eddie Howe and the coaching team, who I have so much respect for.

“This is something I’ve worked hard for. I’m aware of the size of the club and the project ahead, and I can’t wait to get going.”

