Newcastle United official announcement – Amadou Diallo signs

Amadou Diallo has now signed for Newcastle United.

An official club announcement revealing the news.

The 19 year old winger was formerly with West Ham and has joined Newcastle United after a successful trial.

Dan Ashworth, Eddie Howe and the rest of the recruitment team have been relentless in adding new players to strengthen every level of the club, with signings from both home and abroad.

As well as the high profile first team squad signings, we have seen a steady flow of younger players arriving as well, with Amadou Diallo now added to the likes of Garang Kuol, Charlie McArthur, Jude Smith, Alex Murphy and Jordan Hackett.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Newcastle United have completed the signing of teenage winger Amadou Diallo.

The 19-year-old, who has represented England from under-15 to under-17 level, recently completed a successful trial with the Magpies’ under-21 side, featuring in a Premier League 2 clash against Middlesbrough earlier this month, and will link up with United’s second-string for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Diallo, who primarily plays on the left flank, told nufc.co.uk: “Firstly, I want to say thank you to the club for giving me an opportunity to become a Newcastle player. I’m very delighted to be here and will be looking forward to playing and helping the team.

“From day one, the players and staff were good to me and helped me settle in quickly so that made everything else easier.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started to help the team and work hard to achieve our goals as a team for the season.”

Newcastle United Academy Director, Steve Harper, added: “We are delighted that Amadou is joining us until the end of the season.

“He has performed well over his extended trial period and his signing gives us increased options in wide areas in the under-21 group.”

