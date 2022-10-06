News

Newcastle United latest signing declaration – He will be one of the best players in the world one day

A whirlwind week began with Garang Kuol making his debut for Australia only days after turning 18.

The teenage striker then immediately flying off to the UK, taking his medical, agreeing the final few details of his contract, then signing for Newcastle United.

His incredible week perfectly completed when Garang Kuol was in the away end at Craven Cottage, celebrating a superb 4-1 away win with another 2,299 Newcastle fans.

A case then of getting back on a plane for the return journey down under, with the young striker not able to become officially a Newcastle player until the January 2023 transfer window opens.

Garang Kuol is now back training with Central Coast Mariners and hoping to make his first ever start for them on Sunday, following 189 minutes of sub appearances and four goals.

The new season kicks off this weekend for the A-League and how appropriate if Kuol’s first ever start in a competitive game proves to be at home against Newcastle…Jets.

The story of him signing for Newcastle United is massive in Australia, with Garang Kuol talked about as potentially the best ever player to come through down there.

📸 Garang Kuol is in with the #NUFC fans at Craven Cottage this afternoon! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/tFv447MENT — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2022

A place at the World Cup in Qatar could also be well on the cards next month.

Before joining Central Coast Mariners, Garang Kuol was with semi-professional side Goulburn Valley Suns and playing for their senior side aged just 15.

Craig Carley was his coach at the Goulburn Valley Suns and after the teenager signed for Newcastle United, he has been talking about the rise of Garang Kuol to KeepUp:

“Garang came onto the scene and the way he was tearing up these senior players, players that had just literally retired from the professional game, it was just phenomenal to see.

“I have no doubts whatsoever, he will be one of the best players in the world one day.

“It just makes the hairs on your arm stand up when you see him executing some of things that he is doing and scoring some of the goals he’s scoring.

“He’ll go on to become something special.

“There is no doubt about it.”

