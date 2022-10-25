Transfer Market

Newcastle United in negotiations to buy Angelo Gabriel from Santo and second bid made – Report

Very interesting reports from Brazil that Newcastle United are set to sign Angelo Gabriel.

Since the new owners came in and appointed the likes of Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth, the recruitment side at the club has gone onto another level.

Newcastle United bringing in a real combination of signings, with some incredible value for money Premier League hardened players, including Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Dan Burn, for a combined outlay of only around £50m. These signings at the core of a massive transformation in Newcastle’s defending, with currently the tightest defence (conceding only 10 goals in 12 PL games) this season.

We then have the main outlay (over two thirds of the 2022 spend) on a trio with their best years ahead of them, investing in 22 year olds Alexander Isak and Sven Botman, plus 24 year old Bruno Guimaraes.

Then we have also seen a succession of teenage signings from home and abroad, with the likes of Jude Smith, Alex Murphy, Charlie McArthur. Jordan Hackett and Amadou Diallo recruited. Whilst a deal has been completed to sign probably the most exciting teenager of all so far, Garang Kuol, the 18 year old Australian striker will formally become a Newcastle player when the January 2023 transfer window opens.

However…when it comes to teenagers, if Newcastle United can land Angelo Gabriel, that would surely eclipse all others (teenage signings) so far.

Brazilian journalist Guido Bortolomasi reporting that after a first bid was rejected, Newcastle United have now made an improved offer of €25m (approximately £21.8m) for the 17 year old exciting attacking player.

The reports saying that Santos president Rueda has received this second formal offer from Newcastle and he is expected to accept it, having originally wanted €30m (approx £26.1m) for the teenager who now has less than two years left on his contract at the Brazilian club.

Barcelona have a longstanding first refusal and an option to buy Angelo Gabriel for €35m (approx £30.5m) but this is claimed to be no longer an issue, with the Spanish club apparently no longer actively pursuing the 17 year old. Whilst Barca have been digging an ever deeper hole when it comes to their finances / debts, the fact they have now failed to qualify from their Champions League group despite gambling on significant summer transfer activity, surely rules them out anyway of speculating over £30m (plus wages) on a player for the future.

Newcastle United on the other hand, are clearly looking at a strategy of building for the future and it looks very much like this transfer is set to happen, with Angelo Gabriel turning 18 in December and then formally becoming a Newcastle United player in January when the window opens, assuming a deal can be agreed now.

Quizzed about the transfer speculation surrounding Angelo Gabriel, his agent Rodrigo Alija has said there is no agreement yet on the player and has refused to comment on negotiations, adding that as soon as there is something to report, he will talk to the media.

Seen as one of the most promising prospects in Brazil, Angelo Gabriel has already played 92 first games for Santos despite still aged only 17.

He has came through the youth set-up at Santos after joining them at the age of 10, and aged just 15 years, 10 months and 4 days Angelo Gabriel made his first team debut, coming off the bench for Santos in an away game at Fluminense.

Angelo Gabriel making his Santos debut 11 days earlier than Pele did, with only Coutinho ever playing for Santos at a younger age.

As with all transfer stories, believe them when they happen.

However, what is not in doubt, is that Newcastle United are pursuing the best possible players at all age levels and no surprise if Angelo Gabriel follows Garang Kuol to St James’ Park.

