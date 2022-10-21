News

Newcastle United friendly announced in December during Qatar World Cup

There is news of a Newcastle United friendly.

This season seeing the (hopefully) one-off situation of a World Cup finals splitting the Premier League season in two.

Newcastle United play Chelsea at home on Saturday 12 November and then just over six weeks break before Leicester away, which is currently due to be played on Boxing Day.

Anyway, Al Hilal have announced a Newcastle United friendly to be played on 8 December 2022.

Al Hilal play in the Saudi Professional League and are based in Riyadh, they are the most decorated club in Asia, winning 65 trophies.

The Saudi Professional League has already halted in advance of the World Cup, Al Hilal won 3-2 away at Al Tai on Saturday 15 October and their season is set to restart on 14 December, six days after this announced Newcastle United friendly.

Using Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier in the image promoting the Newcastle United friendly is a ‘little’ hopeful.

Both players are nailed on to be at the World Cup and the round of 16 matches are tp be played between 3rd and 6th of December, whilst the quarter-finals are on the 9th and 10th of December.

It has been widely reported that Newcastle United, without their World Cup players, will be going to Saudi Arabia for a warm weather break. This Al Hilal announcement appearing to confirm that.

