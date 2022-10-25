Opinion

Newcastle United fans may need to start dusting down those passports…

Jim White, Simon Jordan, Richard Keys and even Liam Gallagher, have been giving Newcastle United fans and their football club positive and deserved recognition in the last couple of days.

It was also announced on Monday that Unai Emery had accepted the offer to become Steven Gerrard’s successor at Aston Villa.

As Jimmy Greaves used to remind us back in the day…..’football is a funny old game’.

It was inevitable that the media would eventually have to start backtracking on their anti-Newcastle bias, as the team have rapidly improved.

We are fast becoming the team on everybody’s lips for the right reasons once again, and it is lip service to the general public that helps keep White, Jordan and Keys semi-relevant in the big scheme of what’s going on in the EPL.

Back to Emery, and after he seemingly came so close to accepting the Newcastle United manager’s job before Eddie Howe last year, it is now interesting that he has taken the reins at Villa Park.

It turned out better for us that Emery chose to stay at Villareal, but I honestly believe that he will be secretly having regrets, about not taking up Amanda Staveley’s offer to manage Newcastle.

The potential to where Newcastle United may eventually end up, is far greater than that of Aston Villa.

In the press and on social media, Oliver Holt has been going into meltdown mode as Newcastle have been going from strength to strength, and he is quickly losing any credibility he once had as a journalist with his sheer hypocrisy.

As I mentioned in my article yesterday, I have noticed folk in different cities standing up and taking notice of what’s happening on the pitch with Newcastle.

Fans across the country are also abandoning the faux outrage and virtue signalling on human rights issues, as they realise that they are now in a small minority, and that the Saudi Arabia PIF are here for the long haul.

Our Wearside neighbours ran a thread on RTG covering the televised Spurs game, many of them were in agreement that Newcastle United are a good side and going places.

This irked a lot of other Sunderland fans who are still of the belief that they will soon wake up from the biggest nightmare that they have ever had to endure.

This is the most positive I have felt since Sir Bobby Robson’s Newcastle topped the Premier League on Christmas Day 2001, after two wins in four days at Highbury and Elland Road.

This new version of Newcastle United will go on to eclipse what Sir Bobby and Kevin Keegan achieved.

I am convinced that glory lies ahead for Newcastle United fans and their club, our first domestic trophy since 1955 is somewhere around the corner.

In the meantime, it is wonderful to dream about potential European qualification this season.

Since first entering European competition in 1968, this is the second longest period we haven’t had any European football. The last time we qualified was back in the 2012/13 season and that is only second to our longest European drought which came between 1977 and 1994.

Those barren periods will never happen again, the Geordies are back and we will soon be heading for new foreign destinations and no doubt some old ones too.

Dust your passports down lads and lasses because those European nights have been some of the best we’ve ever had.

HTL

