Opinion

Newcastle United fans having to get heads around revolutionary signing future talent plan

Newcastle United fans have seen a lot of changes since the new owners bought the club.

The outside of St James’ Park even got a proper clean for the first time in fifteen years!

Mike Ashley’s refusal to allow a penny to be spent that wasn’t absolutely necessary, leaving the football club in a dismal place, on and off the pitch, after a near decade and a half of neglect and often malicious self-harm for NUFC perpetrated by Ashley and his minions.

Amongst the many changes, Newcastle United fans are now having to get their heads around what is a revolutionary signing future talent plan. Well, revolutionary in NUFC terms anyway.

As supporters we had come to expect so little, the former owner having stripped away any hope and expectation, leaving Newcastle United fans with no choice but to expect this is how things were and just dream of one day Mike Ashley selling the club, as opposed to pretending he was trying to. Thankfully, even Ashley was forced to realise that the game was up, when he was backed into a corner thanks to so many Newcastle fans accepting that boycotting season tickets was the only way to get change. Mike Ashley having to give away 10,000+ free season tickets to fill the ever growing number of empty seats at St James’ Park. A one-off short-term fix that couldn’t be repeated, hence why Ashley finally agreed to sell NUFC.

Newcastle United fans have seen positive move after positive move these past (almost) twelve months.

Some £200m+ spent on the first team squad, eight permanent signings.

Facing an instant relegation struggle, Premier League experience and ready to play older players were needed.

However, the vast majority of the money spent has still gone on young players who can be the basis of the Newcastle first team for years to come.

Including future add-ons, some £140m+ committed to buying 22 year olds Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, as well as 24 year old Bruno Guimaraes.

My point here though, in this article, is concentrating even lower down the age spectrum.

In the past three months or so, five teenagers have been recruited, four of them for not insignificant transfer fees.

This is a new football club and Newcastle United fans need to get used to the idea of the club investing in players who won’t necessarily be first team players for some time to come, indeed some of them almost certainly never will.

We are playing catch up and all of the top clubs have been doing this for years, investing time and again in young players as they look to raid other clubs / countries early as possible, to try and find stars of the future.

Yes, under Mike Ashley some teenagers were brought in BUT it always felt like it was done on the cheap.

I’m not saying it will be money no object but certainly Friday’s signing of Garang Kuol sounds a very different prospect to what we saw under Ashley, with reports of very decent wages for a player who has never even started a first team game in Australia!

Newcastle United fans, get excited! 🤩 A look at Garang Kuol’s highlights so far as a Mariner 🎥 Watch him create more magic moments at Our Paradise when we face Newcastle on October 8th 👉 https://t.co/ZDARco4oXv#CCMFC #WontBackDown #OurParadise pic.twitter.com/jnpl7yTQcQ — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) September 30, 2022

Dan Ashworth eventually was announced as Newcastle United Sporting Director on 30 May 2022 when compensation was finally agreed with Brighton to shorten his gardening leave.

I am not saying all of these deals are down to him BUT undoubtedly a big part of his remit will be to help this recruitment of young players become a massive plus for NUFC.

25 June 2022 – Newcastle United complete deal to buy Galway defender Alex Murphy, the deal officially registered with Murphy turning 18.

4 July 2022 – Newcastle bring in 18 year old defender Jordan Hackett who was previously with Tottenham.

6 July 2022 – NUFC buy 17 year old central defender from Kilmarnock.

12 August 2022 – Formerly with Celtic, 19 year old goalkeeper Jude Smith is bought in from East Fife.

30 September 2022 – Newcastle United buy 18 year old striker Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners in Australia.

Who will Newcastle United go after next in terms of recruiting young talent?

In its own way this is every bit as exciting long-term, as when we are signing first team players.

