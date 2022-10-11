Opinion

Newcastle United book event hits the woodwork when gets to Q and A

Last Friday teatime, yours truly was at the gym, frantically trying to work off enough calories to justify my pre-match cheeseburger before the Brentford game.

An email flashed up on my phone, saying that the author Michael Chaplin was doing a book event for his recently published book “Newcastle United stole my heart”.

Well it was only a fiver a ticket and it was at heed library (just along the road), so ticket booked, gym session owa, let’s go and hear his craic.

Having already read the book, I dotted up at 6.30pm.

I’d say most of the audience were in their 60s / 70s, so when Michael started his talk it was mainly a trip down memory lane, with his reminiscences about life on Tyneside in the late 50s and the 60s being lapped up by the folks in attendance.

The book was essentially a walk through his professional life and home life, whilst capturing 11 games from his time supporting us. From his first game in 1963 vs Stoke City (won 5-2), all the way through until Rafa left (forced out by he who will not be mentioned).

Then finally on the last page, a couple of paragraphs about the takeover and why he wouldn’t be going back because he didn’t agree with wor new majority shareholders in the consortium (viva wor Mandy, viva the Reuben brothers), mmmm ok.

Well, after an hour of his presentation, which was well constructed and humorous, it was a Q and A session.

First question was about how our new ownership was separate from the Saudi government, which he straight batted away.

The second question was what did he think about our new Saudi owners? To which he replied that he didn’t agree with their politics, so wouldn’t be going back any time soon.

Whoa, talk about misreading the room.

Now I am 53 and was probably the youngest in the audience by a good decade.

After these answers to the opening question, there was (in my opinion) a massive mood change in the room with an almost collective “do you not get it, these people have come to our the club, the oaf is gone and you are twisting man”.

Now I must add, I don’t do politics red or blue, but one thing I have learnt from recent history, divvant gan and invade and fook about in other people’s countries as it never ends well for either parties. Rant owa.

So with a quick end to the Q and A, Mr Chaplin read another passage from his book to end the event on a more positive note.

So a canny night out but please Michael, don’t underestimate our feelings on the FCB.

(Footnote – I never got my cheeseburger pre-match, too busy trying to sort out Man Utd tickets. Viva wor Mandy, viva nice guy Eddie.)

