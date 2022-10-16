News

Newcastle United at Manchester United – Key stats for real optimism

You might have heard that Newcastle United haven’t done too well at Old Trafford these last few years…

The last away win against Manchester United was December 2013, a Yohan Cabaye goal giving Alan Pardew’s team the victory.

Indeed, that is the only NUFC away win here, since February 1972, Tudor and Barrowclough with the goals in a 2-0 win that day.

So only the one away win at Manchester United in over fifty years.

Maybe time for another…?

Here are a few stats to inspire you, at least giving you belief that Eddie Howe and his players are capable of going to Old Trafford and giving Man U a match…

Newcastle United have only lost one Premier League match (2-1 at Liverpool) that Kieran Trippier has started.

Newcastle United have scored more Premier League goals this season (17) than Man Utd (13).

Newcastle United have conceded less Premier League goals (9) than Man Utd (15).

Newcastle United have a ten goals better goal difference (+8) than Man Utd (-2).

Since Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 1 on 27 December 2021, in the Premier League…

Newcastle United have:

Played 28 Won 15 Drawn 7 Lost 6

52 points at an average of 1.86 points per game

Man Utd have:

Played 29 Won 13 Drawn 6 Lost 10

45 points at an average of 1.55 points per game

Since that 27 December 2021 match

Newcastle United have conceded 29 goals whilst Man Utd have conceded 47

The goal difference in PL matches since then is 17 goals in Newcastle’s favour, they are +13 and Man Utd -4

