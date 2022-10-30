Opinion

Newcastle United are believing once again – Just these three more victories needed

For those of us old enough to remember the wind-up reggae artist Judge Dread in the 1970s, you will be aware that his single ‘Big Six’ was soon followed up by ‘Big Seven’.

As Newcastle United now sit handsomely in the top four of the EPL, it is only right that our club is now being rightfully acknowledged as a serious threat to the Premier elite and European qualification is also now well within our sights.

The turnaround in a year has been nothing short of staggering and Newcastle United are once again the team on everyone’s lips up and down the country, for all of the right reasons.

The Newcastle United defence is solid and assured and the midfield is being marshalled superbly by Bruno Guimaraes, on current form one of the the best players in the world.

Up top and the scintillating form of Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson is becoming a joy to behold.

Eddie Howe and his staff have worked wonders with Miggy in getting him to believe in himself and he has been smashing in screamers for fun.

Eddie and Miguel will deservedly pick up the respective October Manager and Player of the Month accolades.

To think that our recent great run has been achieved without star players like Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak, gives an indication of how good the squad have performed.

It is Southampton at St Mary’s up next Sunday, followed by a midweek Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace at St James’ Park, then the visit of Chelsea three days later.

I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t think that Newcastle United can win all three and head into the break for the World Cup on a real high.

This upcoming January transfer window will be just as important as last winter’s month long pursuit.

Then we were fighting relegation to the Championship but still managed to convince world class players Kieran Trippier and Bruno to commit to the black and white cause.

Our first game after the break for the World Cup is Leicester at the King Power Stadium, with James Maddison seemingly still on our radar this could be one of the last chances the locals get to see him in blue.

Things are different now that the Magpies have became high-flying birds and we will be an attractive proposition for any ambitious footballer.

Yes, the sky really seems the limit and this is as exciting a period since the halcyon days of Kevin Keegan.

The difference this time is that those Magpies are going to soon descend from the heavens and do what that species does best…..and that is picking up silver.

I am convinced that the glory days are heading back to Tyneside, after many years of neglect and ultimate despair.

I’m going to listen to ‘Big 6’ by the Judge one more time before heading to Tynemouth club, to wind up our token and resident Salford red before his team’s game against West Ham.

Yes, it’s good to have them all rattled, but for Newcastle United to be up there in the top four on merit is even better.

Onwards and upwards and Howay the Lads.

