Opinion

Newcastle United absolutely smash Aston Villa – Just look at these stats

The scoreboard showed Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0.

The final score after 90 minutes plus god knows how many minutes of added time, ten added in the first half alone.

When the final whistle went, it must have felt such a release for the Villa players.

They had been on the end of such a battering, poor old Ashley Young maybe the biggest casualty, aged 37 this might be making him think of retirement as an increasingly welcome option.

The endless delays in the first half and a fussy referee, combined to blunt Newcastle’s threat to an extent before the break. An early head of steam building but from the first treatment for Martinez before the 20 minute mark, Villa were saved to an extent by the stop start nature of that 45 (plus 10 minutes of stoppages).

The fact that Aston Villa had a couple of dangerous looking attacks in that opening period couldn’t deflect from just how little they threatened overall.

The end of match stats tell you everything…

Aston Villa without a single effort on target all game (Newcastle United had seven).

Aston Villa without a single corner in over 100 minutes of football (Newcastle had three).

Aston Villa had only three shots (off target) of any description (Newcastle had 20, averaging one every five minutes).

When you add the fact that Newcastle hit the bar (Wilson) and post (Murphy), plus Wilson looked to be clearly dragged to the ground by Mings when the goal was goalless…

You have to think that Villa got off lightly today.

It ended 3-0 but easily could have been 7-0 or 8-0.

Magnificent.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

