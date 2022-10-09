Opinion

Newcastle United 2022/23 updated Premier League odds as go 5th – Win title, Top 4, Top 6, Top 10, Relegation…

Some very interesting updated Premier League odds for this 2022/23 season where Newcastle United are concerned.

After starting the season playing well and putting in displays that often didn’t get the results they deserved, including a run of five draws in six games, which should have been six draws in six matches if the referee hadn’t kept on playing until the scousers scored at Anfield…

Anyway, Newcastle United have now got their first couple of consecutive wins of the season and have scored nine goals in their last three hours of Premier League football, averaging a goal every 20 minutes in these last couple of games!

Newcastle United now up to fifth on Sunday morning and listed below are the general Premier League odds available from the various bookies for the 2022/23 season:

Win the Premier League:

1/5 Man City

9/1 Arsenal

14/1 Liverpool

33/1 Tottenham

33/1 Chelsea

130/1 Man Utd

400/1 Newcastle United

750/1 Brighton

1500/1 Leeds

No real surprises above, Man City huge favourites and currently Arsenal looking the most likely to put up some kind of challenge.

The ‘big’ six still fill the top six in the betting BUT then Newcastle United (400/1) seen as the most likely (though still not very likely!) of the other 14 clubs if these is to be a serious surprise.

Premier League relegation:

1/3 Forest

4/5 Bournemouth

2/1 Leicester

2/1 Southampton

11/4 Wolves

5/1 Everton

5/1 Leeds

5/1 Fulham

7/1 Brentford

8/1 Villa

8/1 Palace

30/1 West Ham

66/1 Brighton

200/1 Newcastle United

The current Premier League table on Sunday morning (9 October 2022):

Therefore, after the Premier League odds for winning the title, no surprise that for the other 14 clubs these relegation chances are pretty much in reverse, NUFC (200/1) still seen as the club least likely to be relegated.

A very different story to last season when just three points from Bruce’s first eight games, then seven points from the first 14 PL matches before Eddie Howe started to improve some of the massive issues he’d inherited.

Finish top four:

1/200 Man City, 1/3 Liverpool, 1/3 Arsenal, 4/6 Tottenham, 10/11 Chelsea, 2/1 Man Utd, 12/1 Newcastle United, 16/1 Brighton, 50/1 West Ham, 150/1 Palace, 200/1 Everton

The usual suspects seen as in contention but Newcastle (12/1) the most likely to cause an upset for bookies and punters, Man Utd seen as only a one in three (2/1) chance.

Finish top six:

1/1000 Man City, 1/33 Arsenal, 1/16 Liverpool, 1/10 Tottenham, 1/10 Chelsea, 2/5 Man Utd, 11/4 Newcastle United, 9/2 Brighton, 12/1 West Ham, 22/1 Palace, 22/1 Villa

Can anybody break up the usual top six? Man Utd seen as the most vulnerable BUT still odds on to be part of the top half dozen and Newcastle United 11/4 to be the most likely ones who could take advantage of any of these usual suspects faltering…Brighton viewed as the next biggest threat by punters and bookies.

Finish top half:

1/7 Newcastle United, 2/7 Brighton, 10/11 West Ham, 15/8 Palace, 11/5 Aston Villa, 11/4 Everton, 3/1 Fulham, 3/1 Leeds, 7/2 Brentford, 5/1 Wolves, 7/1 Southampton, 7/1 Leicester, 20/1 Bournemouth, 33/1 Forest

Once again, Newcastle United and Brighton seen as the best of the rest, both long odds on to finish top half.

Picking out the most interesting odds from above, after a very middle of the road start, the bookies making Newcastle United still only 11/4 to finish top six and a huge 200/1 to be relegated. A very different story to this time last season.

Interesting times ahead…

