Opinion

Newcastle team v Fulham predicted after Eddie Howe update – Two changes

Looking forward to seeing this Newcastle team v Fulham.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to get their second Premier League victory of the season.

It is eight weeks since that dominant display and win against Forest on the opening day and whilst there have been further dominant displays and indeed inspirational ones (Man City), wins have proved elusive. Five draws and that late late defeat at Liverpool having followed that three points on Saturday 6 August.

So, what can we expect the Newcastle team v Fulham to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Bournemouth for that 1-1 draw two weeks ago, before international football interrupted:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Isak

Three days ago, Newcastle United released their usual weekly training images of the first team squad.

However, there were far few photos than normal AND far fewer players could be seen! As well as four photos with only Eddie Howe in picture, there were only the seven first team squad players who could be seen in the others.

The Newcastle United head coach clearly not wanting to give Marco Silva early indications on who is fit and likely to play.

All eyes then turned to Friday and Eddie Howe’s press conference, where he DID give a detailed outline of where Newcastle United are at in terms of injuries / fitness/ availability.

As well as longer-term injured Darlow, Shelvey and Krafth, the head coach confirmed that Alexander Isak would also miss this Fulham game.

In better news, Eddie Howe telling journalists and fans that Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Elliot Anderson are all available for today.

Whilst as for Chris Wood and Allan Saint-Maximin, Howe said he wasn’t sure himself as to whether they would make the matchday squad, though even if they do, the head coach seemingly indicating they wouldn’t be considered for the starting eleven.

So where does this leave us when predicting what the Newcastle team v Fulham will be?

Nick Pope starting in goal obviously, only the one goal conceded in his last three hours of NUFC football and three clean sheets already in the seven PL matches.

Trippier and Targett at full-back.

In the middle though, I am predicting a surprise.

Eddie Howe has already shown that like Rafa Benitez, he will at times prefer to use some players straight after an international break who he has been able to work with, springing surprises and playing them ahead of those who have been away with their countries.

In this instance, I think Sven Botman will come in and play alongside Dan Burn, Fabian Schar dropping to the bench. Eddie Howe made clear when Botman signed, that he saw him as comfortably playing as the right side central defender, as well as playing on the left side. The primarily left-footed Dutch defender having done this previously in his career.

I think as well that with a physical Mitrovic, having both Burn and Botman will be ideal, up against the former NUFC striker who is in hot form. Ten goals this season for club and country in only nine starts. Eddie Howe of course having had this past two weeks to work on a potential Botman / Burn partnership playing at Craven Cottage.

Great to hear Bruno Guimaraes is fit to start after coming home early from international duty to ensure that (he would be able to play for Newcastle today).

With Joelinton and Willock set to continue in midfield as well, that leaves the forward trio.

Callum Wilson in for the injured Alexander Isak looks nailed on.

Whilst hopefully we can see more goal threat and creativity from Almiron and Fraser.

Both have been away on international duty and hoping Ryan Fraser in particular will have been boosted by his two assists for Scotland and the fact he helped them top their Nations League group. With ASM and other injuries, there aren’t a host of other options to come into the team, certainly Murphy putting no pressure on those who are playing. Elliot Anderson is an exciting prospect for sure and great to have him back as well today as an option from the bench, his time will come this season as a starter in the first team, but Eddie Howe very unlikely to throw him in just yet in his Premier League starting eleven.

Predicted Newcastle team v Fulham:

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Burn, Targett, Bruno, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Wilson

So, I think Eddie Howe will make two changes, Callum Wilson in for the injured Alexander Isak and Sven Botman replacing Fabian Schar.

