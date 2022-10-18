Opinion

Newcastle Divided FC abolished and Newcastle United FC reborn

After having been top billing on Match of The Day the previous weekend, courtesy of a 5-1 demolition of Brentford, Newcastle United slipped down the pecking order this time out. Our 0-0 draw meant that you had to stay up until close to midnight to catch our highlights on Sunday night on MOTD2.

However, the only pecking order that really matters is in the Premier League.

Taking a point at Old Trafford, along with Saturday’s results, means that Newcastle United remain a healthy sixth position.

The Brentford game marked the one year anniversary of a very special point in time for those of a black and white persuasion.

After 14 and a half years of infighting, protests, despondency, austerity and negativity, Newcastle Divided FC was abolished and Newcastle United FC reborn.

I was lucky enough to be at the first game after the takeover and likewise the first one after the anniversary.

I made three predictions before the Brentford game.

1. Wor Flags would put on a magnificent display.

2. The atmosphere would be excellent.

3. We would win comprehensively.

Tick, tick, tick.

What can you say about Wor Flags? Their displays from the simple to the sublime are always a joy to behold. This one was truly special and had me reliving those final days of Ashley. The yellow ticker tape reminded us of the damning (and completely inaccurate) words of Simon Jordan and then the chain of announcements that heralded the approach and then completion of the takeover. The #CANS at the end was a lovely touch.

So how much has changed in the year?

Newcastle United have broken their transfer record, twice.

We’ve hired an talented, inspiring and honest manager.

We’ve signed players to fill specific roles rather than whoever is cheapest.

We’ve brought in talented players at youth level.

We’ve waved goodbye to certain advertising that blighted our stadium.

We have a real board of directors.

The training ground is being updated whilst a state-of-the-art facility is in planning.

We are investigating how to increase capacity now that game after game sells out with ease.

The women’s team has been officially integrated into the club.

And on and on and on. The list of changes and improvements is incredible.

All of that is brilliant.

However, to top it off, the performances and results on the pitch are a world away from what we were watching last year.

If we look at the first ten games of last season; Newcastle United were 19th in the league, sat on a measly four points, hadn’t won a game, hadn’t kept a clean sheet and were out of the Carabao cup. As it happens, we wouldn’t win a game until our 15th outing and it was the 21st game, away to Leeds, when we recorded our first clean sheet.

Excellent additions have been made, a full pre-season conducted and time for Howe to implement his style and philosophy. After ten games this season, we’ve got a team in sixth place that have only lost one game (in controversial circumstances). We’ve had three wins already and certainly feel unfortunate not to have a couple more. On top of that we’ve registered four clean sheets. The improvements defensively have meant we have conceded 14 less PL goals. Only nine times has our defence been breached so far. After ten games last season we’d let in 23!!!

I read the instant reaction article after Man Utd and lots of other comments on Sunday. The overriding feeling is that people felt unfortunate not to beat Man Utd. We would have never felt a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford last year was anything less than a massive fluke. They tonked us 4-1 there early last season.

However, now Newcastle United go to every stadium and face every team unencumbered by fear. Now we have a positivity, a hope, a determination, a philosophy and a swagger.

What a difference a year makes!

You can follow the author on Twitter @billymerlin

