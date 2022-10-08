Opinion

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Saturday 8 October 3pm

Eddie Howe and his players looking to make it consecutive Premier League wins after the international break.

Newcastle United starting the day in seventh spot and hoping to be putting pressure on those above…

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Superb.

“Hard to sum up just what an important and dominant display that is.

“How nice is it to be able to look up the table in October rather than already gearing up for a dogfight.

“I said before Fulham and Brentford that even though it feels early in the season, they both could define the campaign.

“Eddie and the team have answered that emphatically. Onward and upwards.”

Jamie Smith:

“A brilliant return to form bodes well, ahead of what could be a definitive trip to Old Trafford next week.

“Brentford threatened a couple of times, with their early goal being disallowed to the pleasant surprise of everyone around me and the penalty at a time when they could have made a game of it.

“But overall a strong showing by United with Bruno pulling the strings.

“Need to hope his late display of cramp was just that, as continuing this run needs him more than anyone.

“Don’t know how far off Isak is but we’re in danger of being full force before too long and the season is looking right up.”

Paul Patterson:

“Absolutely glorious.

“Knacked my bet for 4-1.

“Not bothered. Well done lads.

“Happy Anniversary Toon fans everywhere.”

GToon:

“Really enjoyed the game today.

“I just sense we are starting to find our gear.

“I think we got out of jail with their offside goal but that’s what VAR is for.

“Might have been a struggle if that was given as Brentford aren’t a bad side.

“I thought we played really well but it’s a long time since we have been gifted three goals by the opposition.

“Still, what do I know about what I’m watching, as my daughter has delightedly pointed out to me that the dog on the advert who sits in front of the fan isn’t real!

“I thought it was.

“That and the result have made my day! Toon toon!”

Billy Miller:

“The perfect game to mark the occasion.

“Our first game after the takeover saw a pathetic home slump against Tottenham despite an early lead.

“A year later and our first game after the anniversary saw us in complete control and bagging our biggest win of the season.

“Bruno brilliant, so many others putting in outstanding performances.

“All that without some of our best players on the pitch still.

“What a time to be alive!”

Ben Cooper:

“This was a really good game.

“Although United won comfortably in the end, Brentford were a real threat and got dead narked that they had been pasted at the end.

“They should learn how to defend.

“Newcastle were excellent.

“They move the ball like a proper football team now.

“At the heart of it is Bruno. He was brilliant today.”

David Punton:

“Five star United with a big win after a dominant display against the Bees.

“We’ve been on fire today. Goals galore.

“A brace from Bruno setting the tone.

“A crucial passage of play when they pulled it back to 2-1 and we quickly snuffed that possible comeback out.

“This is the team we all wanted to see.

“It’s been a great week for Eddie Howe as the club marked one year since the takeover.

“Party time for the fans tonight.”

Nat Seaton:

“So we can do it 11v11 !!!

“Five goals against a team who let’s be honest will not be in the top half of the table.

“We win 5-1 and I don’t think we played as well as we have at times this season.

“I’m off to Old Trafford next Sunday with hope that I haven’t felt for a very long time.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Bruno 21, 56 Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock OG 90

Brentford:

Toney (Pen) 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 46% (39%) Newcastle 54% (61%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (1) Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Brentford 3 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Brentford 5 (0) Newcastle 9 (6)

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 52,067

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Targett 84), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (ASM 78), Willock, Murphy (Joelinton 66), Almiron (Anderson 84), Wilson (Wood 84)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser

