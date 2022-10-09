Opinion

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 5 Brentford 1.

A very good performance and excellent result.

On a day when luck also finally turned Newcastle’s way and the opposition helped gift a goal or two.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 8

One good save in the first half and one in the second too.

Not sure about his distribution at times though.

Trippier – 9

Controls the game from right back.

Along with Bruno, head and shoulders above every other player on the pitch in terms of quality.

Schar – 9

Had Toney in his back pocket for the whole game.

Botman – 9

Likewise, starting to look like a top signing.

Burn – 3

Had an absolute shocker.

Passing awful, positioning awful at times too, looked uncomfortable any time he was close to the halfway line.

Bruno – 10

Just oozes class and won the game for us.

Great header and what a third goal!

Willock – 8

Quality performance, covered the whole pitch, some great first touches too, always looks like he can beat his man.

Longstaff – 6

Got away with it for Brentford’s disallowed goal, as he lost possession.

Doesn’t look comfortable for the most part.

Murphy – 5

Runs his socks off and got a goal but not great all round.

Almiron – 9

By far and away his best performance for Newcastle.

Looks confident, looks a yard quicker and showing a bit of ambition to try and beat his man… much much better.

Wilson – 4

Missed two sitters, generally looked off the pace (although a good assist!) and first touch was regularly poor.

SUBSTITUTES

Joelinton – 7

Came on to help see the game out and did what we have come to expect, with the bonus of forcing that own goal in the final stages.

ASM – N/A

Not on long enough / not involved enough to judge.

Anderson – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Targett – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Wood – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Saturday 8 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Bruno 21, 56 Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock OG 90

Brentford:

Toney (Pen) 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 46% (39%) Newcastle 54% (61%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (1) Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Brentford 3 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Brentford 5 (0) Newcastle 9 (6)

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 52,067

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Targett 84), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (ASM 78), Willock, Murphy (Joelinton 66), Almiron (Anderson 84), Wilson (Wood 84)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser

