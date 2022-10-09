Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players
We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 5 Brentford 1.
A very good performance and excellent result.
On a day when luck also finally turned Newcastle’s way and the opposition helped gift a goal or two.
MATCH RATINGS:
Pope – 8
One good save in the first half and one in the second too.
Not sure about his distribution at times though.
Trippier – 9
Controls the game from right back.
Along with Bruno, head and shoulders above every other player on the pitch in terms of quality.
Schar – 9
Had Toney in his back pocket for the whole game.
Botman – 9
Likewise, starting to look like a top signing.
Burn – 3
Had an absolute shocker.
Passing awful, positioning awful at times too, looked uncomfortable any time he was close to the halfway line.
Bruno – 10
Just oozes class and won the game for us.
Great header and what a third goal!
Willock – 8
Quality performance, covered the whole pitch, some great first touches too, always looks like he can beat his man.
Longstaff – 6
Got away with it for Brentford’s disallowed goal, as he lost possession.
Doesn’t look comfortable for the most part.
Murphy – 5
Runs his socks off and got a goal but not great all round.
Almiron – 9
By far and away his best performance for Newcastle.
Looks confident, looks a yard quicker and showing a bit of ambition to try and beat his man… much much better.
Wilson – 4
Missed two sitters, generally looked off the pace (although a good assist!) and first touch was regularly poor.
SUBSTITUTES
Joelinton – 7
Came on to help see the game out and did what we have come to expect, with the bonus of forcing that own goal in the final stages.
ASM – N/A
Not on long enough / not involved enough to judge.
Anderson – N/A
Not on long enough to judge.
Targett – N/A
Not on long enough to judge.
Wood – N/A
Not on long enough to judge.
Stats from BBC Sport:
Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Saturday 8 October 3pm
Goals:
Newcastle:
Bruno 21, 56 Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock OG 90
Brentford:
Toney (Pen) 54
(Half-time stats in brackets)
Possession was Brentford 46% (39%) Newcastle 54% (61%)
Total shots were Brentford 6 (1) Newcastle 16 (7)
Shots on target were Brentford 3 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)
Corners were Brentford 5 (0) Newcastle 9 (6)
Referee: John Brooks
Attendance: 52,067
Newcastle United:
Pope, Trippier (Targett 84), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (ASM 78), Willock, Murphy (Joelinton 66), Almiron (Anderson 84), Wilson (Wood 84)
Unused Subs:
Karius, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser
