Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Bruno the boy as he leads United to dominant victory

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Saturday 8 October 3pm

Newcastle United looking to break a run of three draws in a row at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe surprising once again with his team selection.

The likes of ASM and Joelinton named…on the bench, with the NUFC Head Coach deciding to go with an unchanged team after the 4-1 demolition of Fulham.

Newcastle starting well and Miguel Almiron almost swiftly adding another goal. Cutting inside from the right, a left foot shot was heading for the top corner until a superb Raya save diverted it behind.

NUFC on top but on the counter-attack Brentford take the lead on ten minutes, Bryan Mbeumo giving Nick Pope no chance.

Hold on though…in the build up, the forward pass went towards Ivan Toney who then dummied it, so the ball ran through to goalscorer Mbeumo. Toney in an offside position and clearly interfering with play, no goal!

That disallowed goal maybe spurring Newcastle on to even greater efforts.

On 21 minutes yet another brilliant Kieran Trippier cross whipped in, the quality delivery finding Bruno Guimaraes the final player and from around ten yards out an excellent header down into the ground and back past the keeper giving United the lead.

Seven minutes later and the lead doubled.

A terrible pass out from the Brentford keeper seeing an alert Callum Wilson pounce on it, going past a defender and then cleverly squaring it beyond the final defender, leaving Jacob Murphy with a simple finish.

By the break a dominant first half NUFC display, fully deserving the two goal lead, having had seven shots to Brentford’s one and 6-0 advantage on corners.

The match kicking off again and Brentford looking to have a bit of a go in what was looking set to be an entertaining second half.

On 54 minutes a route back into the game, a deep cross going beyond Dan Burn and then headed back across by a Brentford player, Burn looking completely the opposite direction as he jumped but the ball striking the back of his arm as he was in midair. One of those that in the past would never have been a goal BUT these days, is regularly given despite the defender clearly not handling it deliberately. Ivan Toney a very confident penalty to the left, sending Pope the wrong way.

Two minutes later, Bruno wins the ball right out to the left wing, halfway up the pitch. Dribbling infield, the Brazilian getting to around 25 yards out before arrowing his shot into the keeper’s bottom right corner. Settling the nerves!

Newcastle United continuing to dominate the stats and both Almiron and Willock seeing goal efforts blocked.

Having played more of a supporting role, Callum Wilson then finally getting a clear chance on 69 minutes, Sean Longstaff setting him up but the number nine sending his effort wide.

On 82 minutes Newcastle United have a new top scorer for the season…Miguel Almiron!

Pinnock short with his pass to keeper Raya but nine times out of ten you get away with it. Not this time though. Almiron on fire and pounces, takes the ball wide of the keeper and lashes home for his fourth PL goal of the season, one ahead of Wilson.

In the final seconds of normal time, Joelinton down the left, a dangerous cross, Pinnock completes a nightmare second half by scoring an own goal.

Very much a deserved win and whilst maybe this wasn’t a 5-1 performance, maybe the goal luck coming NUFC’s way that has been unlucky / elusive in the early games.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Bruno 21, 56 Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock OG 90

Brentford:

Toney (Pen) 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 46% (39%) Newcastle 54% (61%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (1) Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Brentford 3 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Brentford 5 (0) Newcastle 9 (6)

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 52,067

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Targett 84), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (ASM 78), Willock, Murphy (Joelinton 66), Almiron (Anderson 84), Wilson (Wood 84)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser

