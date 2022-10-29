Opinion

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Eddie Howe and his players knowing that a win today would guarantee a place in the top four.

A strange first half of multiple stoppages but in the ten minutes of added (first half) time Callum Wilson giving United the lead, then NUFC absolutely smashing Villa after the break.

Ben Cooper:

“First half was tense.

“NUFC were on top and created a few chances but Villa were threatening.

“A penalty before half time changed the game completely.

“Second half was as good a United performance I have seen for years.

“Absolutely massacred Villa.

“Longstaff, Murphy, JL, the best I have seen them play.

“The rest, their usual consistently brilliant selves.

“Lush.”

Brian Standen:

“Sluggish first half against a competent Villa, aye right!

“The whole thing just looks perfect right now!

“4 goals, the woodwork battered!

“What more can you want?

“Stand aside, we are coming through!”

Jamie Smith:

“This was the best game of the season on so many levels.

“I panicked about us blowing the advantage we’d gained away at Spurs by having an off one today, and Villa strangling the first half to death, only added to that fear.

“The injury time penalty followed by second half dominance, made for one of the best games at SJP in years, against an opponent that we’ll never tire of thumping after the events of 2009.

“Probably not something that will be widely voiced, but they’ve spent a hell of a lot more than us in recent years, yet still insist they’re making better appointments than us.

“Miserable trip for them back to their bleak concrete jungle and many more to come.”

GToon:

“If Carlsberg did second half performances then this is what they would look like.

“First half was close as Villa had a bit of energy knowing they had a “free hit” in a game nobody expected them to win and the game before they get a new manager.

“They had nothing to lose.

“But this isn’t just any Newcastle team, this is Eddie Howe’s black and white army and they don’t roll over for anyone.

“Another immense team performance full of individual brilliance, unwavering effort and commitment and three more points.

“We even had the pleasure of ASM and Shelvey at the end.

“Shelvey looked a lot fitter and a lot shinier too.

“Has somebody polished him?

“Stand out moment for me was at 80 minutes with the score 4-0 and a ball gets played down towards our right back. Trippier covers, but not just Trippier as another one of our players put the effort in too. The Villa player gave up.

“That is what Eddie Howe is all about. Outstanding.”

Billy Miller:

“Brazil manager, Tite, in attendance today.

“He must have been rubbing his eyes thinking he was watching his own team in that second half.

“Of the three white haired Brazilians starting the game, I’d say it was the uncapped one that advanced his prospects the greatest.

“Even without adding a goal, I thought Joelinton’s performance was imperious.

“Wilson won’t have done his World Cup hopes any damage with a pair of goals and an assist in front of Southgate.

“And Miggy… boy oh boy Miggy.”

David Punton:

“An absolute demolition job. We were irresistible. Scintillating football.

“Four goals and it could have been even more. Villa got off lightly!

“In front of the watching England manager, Callum Wilson staked his claim for Qatar with a brace. Ice cold on the pen, in between the lines poaching his second.

“Big Joe put us out of sight, before yet another moment of magic from Miggy Almiron. This was another scorcher for the scrapbook. A simply divine finish from long range.

“His red hot streak continues.

“The win cements our top four place for at least another week.

“The club is alive again and sticks it to all the pundits who suggested we ought to have been happy with life under the previous owner.

“Yet another brilliant day for manager, players and fans.”

Paul Patterson:

“The Entertainers are back.

“And still top 4.

“Well done lads.”

Nat Seaton:

“4 goals for the team starting the day in fourth!!

“Scrappy first half not helped by Villa tactics and the refereeing.

“A confident second half display where we could have even scored more than the 3 that we did.

“Happy times watching a team that hates conceding goals and keeps on attacking even when 4-0 up.

“Long may it continue….”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

