Opinion

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0.

A very good performance, especially in the second half, plus of course most importantly, an excellent result.

A day at St James’ Park when you just didn’t want the match to end.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 8

I can’t remember him making a save?

A really good sign because I’ve said this a few times this season. Safe with his hands today too.

Trippier – 7

An absolute leader on the pitch.

Looks like a player with a point to prove who is itching to be starting for England at the World Cup.

Will almost certainly be, at RB or LB.

Schar – 9

Fantastic today, didn’t put a foot wrong.

Villa have a great front four on paper and none of them got a look in.

Botman – 9

What a player!

I considered giving him a 10.

Doesn’t miss a tackle, fantastic on the ball too.

If he leaves us, it’ll either be for free or 100 million.

Burn – 7

Much better today compared to the Brentford game.

Hardly put a foot wrong and could be another one maybe with an outside chance of being in the England squad.

At least ahead of Mings, Coady, Tarkowski etc. Versatile too.

Bruno – 9

I didn’t think going forward he had the same influence he usually does but that is testament to Longstaff, Joe, Almiron etc all chipping in.

Bruno was brilliant and made several vital defensive tackles and interceptions at the other end.

Longstaff – 9

One of the best games I have ever seen him play.

Consistently went beyond his man to go in behind.

Rarely lost the ball, kept the game ticking.

Looked like a Premier League player today.

Willock – 6

The only player who i thought could have done better today.

Looked tired and didn’t offer a great deal going forward.

Almiron – 8

What a goal!!!

Amazing what a bit of confidence does isn’t it?

You have to start questioning now if this run of form is no longer a purple patch and we really do have a quality player on our hands…

Joelinton – 7

You realise how much you miss him when he’s not in the squad.

Glad he got a goal today.

Dominated the midfield and left hand side.

Wilson – 8

Two goals, could have been three or four.

What more could you want?

SUBS:

Murphy – 7

Caused problems with his pace when came on and should have had a goal.

Targett – 6

Hoping to see more of him again soon!

Lascelles – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Shelvey – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

ASM – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

