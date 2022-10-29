Opinion

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Absolute brilliance as the TOON romp home

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Newcastle United quick out of the blocks and Longstaff feeding Almiron, his slide rule pass putting in Trippier on the right, the cross meeting Wilson’s head but just that little bit too high as he cleared the bar with only the keeper to beat.

That would set the trend for the rest of the opening half, Ashley Young having a torrid time at left-back against the likes of Trippier and Almiron, no doubt feeling every one of his 37 years even by the break.

A pattern started to emerge of Newcastle putting some neat passing moves together and on the right regularly looking as if they could / would get some joy, whilst Villa looking threatening on the break at times.

Then on 18 minutes a superb 40 / 50 yard diagonal pass found Joelinton, great first time control and glided inside past his man, only to not quite trouble the keeper enough. However, Martinez in the Villa goal didn’t quite collect properly first time and as both Wilson and Mings closed in, the Villa defender colliding with his keeper. A delay of four or five minutes followed as Martinez was checked for concussion, the keeper allowed to then carry on.

This disruption seemed to disrupt the match beyond the length of the stoppage, as both teams started to give the ball away.

On one of their breaks Bailey got around Schar and cut the ball back, only a brilliant Dan Burn block preventing Buendia shooting from eight yards out. In the process Buendia injuring himself and another lengthy stoppage as he was treated.

Home fans not happy as the Argentine midfielder was able to come back on and continue after that second lengthy break in play.

Just after the half hour mark (though not sure how much of that had been playing time…) and yet another stoppage. Joelinton crossing from the left and Martinez collecting the ball unchallenged but staying down. As he collected the ball, behind Martinez it looked as though Mings had dragged Wilson to the floor but no VAR intervention.

Martinez subbed this time after another lengthy break, replaced by Olsen.

The match so stop start and the referee compounding the problems by being so fussy, delaying free-kicks etc.

On 43 minutes it looked as though Newcastle had done it, a great team move ended with Trippier in behind and his square ball was met by Almiron, took a touch with his left but one on one the keeper saved with his legs from Almiron’s right foot shot.

When we reached 45 minutes, an added 10 (TEN) minutes for the stoppages.

Four minutes into the ten, great persistence from Willock and eventually the ball finding Almiron inside the box, his goalbound effort blocked by the clearly upraised arm of poor .

A penalty and Wilson smashed it home, England boss Gareth Southgate up in the Directors Box watching on.

Ninth minute of (first half) added time and a superb first time Willock pass, Wilson onto it, rounds the keeper and scores. Only for an offside flag.

United deservedly ahead at the break but the odd nervy moment at the back.

Eddie Howe sent the players out for the second half clearly fired up and determined to put the game to bed.

Ten minutes into that second period and the game effectively over, the Ashley Young afternoon of torture continuing as Almiron’s backheel played in Trippier and Wilson comfortably heading home this time for his and Newcastle’s second.

Newcastle United now rampant and Villa falling apart, as three minutes later Joelinton scored his first Premier League goal in six months. Wilson breaking and with three or four options attempted to play in the Brazilian, a Villa defender getting in the way but the ball falling to Wilson and when his shot was saved, Joelinton following up.

A third goal in 11 minutes and the top strike of the afternoon, Wilson getting the assist as he played the ball to Almiron, moving in from the right he curled a trademark 25 yarder around the sub keeper. Six in six games in October, seven for the season and overtakes Wilson again.

It was now one way traffic.

Even with subs made only Newcastle United looking like scoring, Murphy’s cross from the left and Wilson sending his header crashing off the bar, so unlucky not to get the hat-trick.

Two minutes later and a so confident Murphy summing up the mood, his right foot curler coming back off the post.

As Newcastle piled forward, yet another brilliant Trippier delivery, Joelinton though sending the cross from the corner wide of the goal.

The final chance, backheel from Joelinton, Longstaff cross from the right, Wood not able to convert with just Olsen to beat.

What a match, what a second half!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

