Opinion

Newcastle 1 Everton 0 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Newcastle 1 Everton 0 – Wednesday 19 October 7.30pm

Given our performance against the entitled ones at the weekend, I was confident that we could get a decent result against Frank’s new look (i.e scummy and fouling) Everton.

Speculated team news suggested Fraser, Targett and Willock in for Murphy, Burn and Longstaff, and I think a bit of rotation is never a bad thing, especially when it comes to midweek games. A solid performance against a scrappy opponent should see us well into a tricky fixture with Spurs on Sunday.

The actual team news was a bit of a surprise…with no changes made at all, possibly there would earlier subs as fatigue takes its toll. DCL on his first start for Everton so hoping for rust from him.

The first half started as expected, with Newcastle bossing possession and Everton trying to hit DCL whenever they could. Early booking for the Everton striker as he smashed into Bruno with an ill-timed lunge.

Murphy following up a few minutes later, almost curling a beauty into the top left corner! Just a fraction high though.

First test for Pickford came in the 15th minute from a relatively straightforward header from Wilson. Some handbags further into the match after Onana went down after being brushed by Wilson’s arm, but other than that very little of consequence for the first 20 minutes.

After half an hour of slog, some lovely build up play had Almiron on the edge of the box and a beautiful curled shot into the far corner!

A few minutes later and another lovely intricate price of play almost ended in another goal, Bruno dragging his shot agonisingly wide and the game finally picking up! Another agonisingly wide shot from Bruno as Newcastle really began to dominate the game. Gordon up to his usual tricks as he blatantly dived in the box, then tried to start a fight after being caught out.

The second half saw Willock replace Joelinton at the break, probably due to the yellow card. Almost another wonder goal within the first five minutes as a fortunate ricochet almost led to a Wilson bicycle kick bobbling in. Another opportunity for Almiron and almost another wonder strike, just over the bar this time with Pickford flailing at fresh air.

Everton beginning to grow more into the game as the match went on, still not really creating and clear chances though.

Fresh changes made for Newcastle, with Fraser and Anderson replacing Murphy and Almiron. Anderson doing well immediately, and Gordon should really have seen a second yellow for kicking his shins away, the resultant free-kick sailing straight across goal with no one able to get the decisive touch.

A Trippier corner nodded straight into Pickford’s hands by Schar. Game remaining very scrappy, with Tarkowski lucky to escape a red for a horror challenge on Fraser late on.

More scrappy play and that was that, not the best game but the result is all that matters!

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

Finally coming good

I always rated Almiron, even when his end product was severely lacking.

As has been the case for so many of our players, as soon as a proper coach arrived, the improvements came, and he’s such a danger now!

The same amount of PL goals as the Wolves squad have in total, also a fair few more than a certain brummie poser, and he’s certainly won over his doubters.

Don’t change a winning team

A few surprised fans when the team sheet was unchanged from the Man U game but why change a winning side?

If it works it works (although that might be a different matter when ASM and Isak are fit).

Winning ugly

This certainly wasn’t a vintage performance, but you know what they say, the best teams can grind out the results.

A midweek game against a scrappy team not afraid to get stuck in and any win is a good win. Onto the next one.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 31

Everton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 50% (41%) Newcastle 50% (59%)

Total shots were Everton 1 (1) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Everton 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Everton 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Tony Harrington

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton (Willock 45), Murphy (Anderson 72), Almiron (Fraser 73), Wilson (Wood 87)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Shelvey, Lewis

