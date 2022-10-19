Opinion

Newcastle 1 Everton 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 1 Everton 0 – Wednesday 19 October 7.30pm

Eddie Howe and his players looking to make it six unbeaten and three Premier League wins in their last four.

Newcastle United knowing they would be guaranteed staying top six if beating Everton.

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“A huge win.

“Not pretty but we keep moving.

“Almiron, Bruno and Burn carried others who were misfiring.

“A moment of quality won a below par game but these are the matches that will define a season.”

Ben Cooper:

“A regulation win for United.

“Ten minutes of excellent first half football was enough to get the goal which Everton were never going to match.

“Miggy could have added a second as NUFC simply managed the game out.

“Everton improved but were rubbish in the final third, the Toon created chances but wasted them all.

“It didn’t matter, everyone in the ground knew that one goal was enough.”

Brian Standen:

“Made hard work of what was a comfortable win.

“Might sound a bit silly but did Nick Pope make a save?

“One thing shines through…..Botman is a monster!!!”

GToon:

“That was a huge win that says everything about the team that we now are.

“We are no longer just 11 players, we are a club, a team who can give any other side a game and work from start to finish with no let up.

“It wasn’t the greatest of games but we never looked like losing our lead.

“Did Pope have a save to make?

“Special mention to someone who wasn’t playing tonight and probably won’t make the starting 11 for his team – Jack Grealish.

“I’m pretty sure Miggy is enjoying making him look an even bigger clown than he already is.

“His goal was excellent and even a keeper with normal length arms wouldn’t have saved it.”

Billy Miller:

“Don’t you just love playing Everton?

“Always a feisty occasion nowadays and we’re so much better than them.

“Shame the second half was flat as we could have been home and dry in the first.

“Still a win and a clean sheet is always appreciated.

“Miggy seems to be having a goal of the month competition with himself in October.

“Is Anthony Gordon trying to usurp Pickford as the most despised player on Tyneside?”

David Punton:

“A moment of magic from Miggy against the toothless Toffess.

“The little Paraguayan with a wonderful effort to settle this game, which also came with a thoroughly solid team display and another clean sheet.

“A midweek game under the lights, that’s the bread and butter right there and we have taken all three points to stay high up the table.

“Lofty heights not seen for a long while.

“The visitors offered little to trouble Pope and Gordon was rightly punished for a dive on the penalty call that went to VAR.

“It’s amazing what can be achieved when a club like Newcastle is run properly.

“It’s a momentum club – and we have some.”

Nat Seaton:

“YES!!!!

“It feels so good to win that game.

“The niggles from Goodison continued into tonight’s match but this time we came out with a great victory.

“A good first half performance that faded in the second half but we were still good enough to beat the blue agitators.

“Another clean sheet with the defence looking solid once again.

“On to London on Sunday and maybe, just maybe, I may still be smiling come Sunday evening…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Almiron 31

Newcastle United:

Everton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 50% (41%) Newcastle 50% (59%)

Total shots were Everton 1 (1) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Everton 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Everton 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Tony Harrington

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton (Willock 45), Murphy (Anderson 72), Almiron (Fraser 73), Wilson (Wood 87)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Shelvey, Lewis

