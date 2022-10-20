Opinion

Newcastle 1 Everton 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Ben Cooper to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 1 Everton 0.

A very good performance in terms of discipline and solid defending, from the best defence in the Premier League…

An excellent win courtesy of a wonderful team goal, finished off with a sublime finish by Miguel Almiron.

MATCH RATINGS:

Nick Pope – 7

Apart from claiming a couple of dangerous crosses, he didn’t have much to do.

He does look like a goalkeeper who commands and one who isn’t going to make mistakes or involve himself in showmanship, unlike his tiny armed opponent today.

He has an air about him which must give his defence confidence, even if none of that was required against Everton.

Kieran Tripper – 8

Like Dani Alves and Cafu, he is one of those full backs who just says that this side of the pitch is mine. Doesn’t matter who he is up against, he thinks he can take them.

Gray gave him a physical game and he more than bossed the Everton winger, never looked under pressure at the back, often playing more like a forward than the forward he was marking.

Just an all-round top class player playing at the top of his game.

Dan Burn – 7

Obviously he isn’t a left back.

He looked like a giraffe being hounded by a hyena when him and Anthony Gordon clashed.

He always gives it his all and never lets anyone down. Another massive player for the Toon, in every respect.

And no, it wasn’t a penalty.

Sven Botman – 8

I thought Calvert-Lewin gave him a tough game last night, physically tough anyway, as did Ivan Toney the week before.

He stood up to it all, won most of his duals and kept his clean sheet. Another absolute star, he has to be to keep Burn out of that position.

‘Sven Batman’

Fabian Schar – 7

His position is the one most under threat at the back and he plays like he knows it and embraces it.

Under previous managers his talent as a footballer was never in question, but his ability to defend and desire to stick his head in there, often was. Not any more.

Another very solid performance.

Bruno – 8

He is a magical player.

Everton have a very solid, physical midfield and Bruno found space difficult to come by in the first half an hour and the second half, when the Toffees spent more time closing angles and positioning themselves, than trying to get the equaliser.

When the space and time was there, Bruno ran the game, won the game and was everything you need in a midfielder.

I don’t think I have seen as a good an all-round midfielder playing for NUFC. Some have been better at certain things but we have never had a player like Bruno.

JL – 5

He just wasn’t on it against Everton.

He worked hard enough but his passing was off, his tackling was mis-timed and he went off at half time before he got sent off.

He has niggling injuries supposedly, so the world cup break will probably do him some good.

Sean Longstaff – 6

A mixed bag from Sam Fender.

He played well in the second half, covering and harrying, but if he plays better without the ball then what does that say about him?

In the first half he simply gave the ball away too many times, often when under no pressure at all.

After the game, Eddie Howe said this about Miggy:

“I think what I have noticed is a real confidence in his training and his technical delivery of what we’re asking him to do. I think that’s definitely going up a level.”

Longstaff needs to do the same. Maybe we can ask Jack Grealish to compare him to Rodri.

Generally I like him, he is a team player, works hard, he contributes and I think there is a player in there. He shows it sometimes, just not enough.

Miggy Almiron – 8

He always reminds me of a rescue dog let out on the beach for the first time.

He looks like he loves it, plays like he loves it and runs until he gets carried off.

Now he scores goals, makes goals and plays football.

That dog I just talked about, now he is that dog with Lauren Robert’s left foot.

‘Miggy Almiron’

Jacob Murphy – 6

See Sean Longstaff.

To be fair, while Murphy has many pitfalls in his game, he can run and run fast and against Everton that’s what he did.

To be the best Jacob Murphy he can be, he needs to focus on doing what he does best and not trying to do what he can’t. He did a bit of both against the blues.

He should have taken one look at Seamus Coleman and thought “I can have him all day.” He didn’t, but he did ok.

Callum Wilson – 6

He brought something to the party, unfortunately it was the homemade seafood dip that no one wanted to touch.

He worked hard against a very strong and well organised Everton central pairing.

He’s a good player who wasn’t on it with the ball but he gives the team something even when he isn’t playing well. If his second half overhead kick had gone in, he would have been man of the match. That’s the life of a striker I suppose.

SUBS:

Willock – 7

Came on at half time for JL and was an immediate threat with his strong and selfless running.

Even though he had missed the bit of the game where NUFC had the ball, when we had it in the second half, he was one of the ones who did something with it.

Elliot Anderson – 6

Came on for the last twenty minutes.

Gave Coleman something else to think about with his trickery and effervescence.

Once he starts doing something with the ball when he gets it, he could be worth watching. He needs games to get to that point so good to see him get some time today. He’s no shrinking violet that’s for sure.

Ryan Fraser – 6

Came on for the last twenty minutes when Everton had the ball and NUFC were running down the clock.

Won a few free kicks with his tiny dancing, helping to run it down even further.

He probably needs to do more than that when he comes on, if he wants to stay in the squad.

Wood – 6

Came on for the last ten minutes.

Did what Callum Wilson had to do and did it with commitment.

He will probably get some longer run outs in the next few weeks so he will have more of a chance to show what he can do in the upcoming games.

At least he stays fit. That is his biggest positive at the moment.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Everton 0 – Wednesday 19 October 7.30pm

Goals:

Almiron 31

Newcastle United:

Everton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 50% (41%) Newcastle 50% (59%)

Total shots were Everton 1 (1) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Everton 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Everton 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Tony Harrington

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton (Willock 45), Murphy (Anderson 72), Almiron (Fraser 73), Wilson (Wood 87)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Shelvey, Lewis

