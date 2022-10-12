Opinion

New official Newcastle United training update gives these clues for Man Utd availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Sunday’s match against Man Utd.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this Premier League away match.

The photos published by Newcastle United on Wednesday, featured only the following 13 (THIRTEEN!) first team players from what we could see:

Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Chris Wood, Ryan Fraser, Joelinton, Jamal Lewis, Fabian Schar

Yes, only the thirteen Newcastle United first team players shown in the official club photos.

I have never seen so few photos released by the club in these (usually) weekly training image galleries, only 20 photos from today’s training.

Eddie Howe very much keeping his cards close to his chest this time, as he did against Fulham (the official photo gallery only showed seven players before that match), seemingly not wanting to give the opposition any clues as to who will and won’t be available.

I know some players may not have been available for training for various reasons but clearly there will have been more than thirteen first team squad players out training today…you would hope!

From the same photo shoot of Wednesday’s (today’s) training, I have seen elsewhere the same photo gallery but with a few more images included, compared to this one on the NUFC official website. Those extra photos I saw elsewhere (that are also accessible to the public, so yes, any Man Utd spies could also view them!), showed that as well as the 13 named above, at least another four of the first team squad were training today, that quartet being Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson and Elliot Anderson.

