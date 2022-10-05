News

New official Newcastle United training update gives these clues for Brentford availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match against Brentford.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this Premier League away match.

The photos published by Newcastle United on Wednesday, featured the following 18 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Ryan Fraser, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson, Chris Wood

Whilst Jay Turner-Cooke from the Under 21s was also seen training alongside the first team squad players.

Mark Gillespie also involved, although he isn’t in the official 25 man senior Premier League squad so can’t play in league matches.

When it comes to the first team squad players that we couldn’t see…

Of those carrying / recovering from injuries, no surprise not to see the likes of Krafth, Darlow and Shelvey. Although Eddie Howe had said previously that he thought Jonjo Shelvey was ahead of schedule and hopefully back in first team contention before we get to November. Ritchie also recently picked up an injury.

Paul Dummett was on the bench on Saturday but no sign of him in the photos. Manquillo not spotted either, he wasn’t in the matchday 20 at Fulham.

Which then leaves also missing…ASM, Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier.

Maybe no surprise not to see Isak as it was reported he would be out at least a couple of weeks, however, ASM was back in training last Friday according to Eddie Howe, whilst fingers crossed that Kieran Trippier simply eluded the photographer in the published shots.

