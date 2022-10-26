News

New official Newcastle United training update gives these clues for Aston Villa availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match against Aston Villa.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this Premier League away match.

The photos published by Newcastle United on Wednesday, featured the following 16 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Sven Botman, Ryan Fraser, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock

As well as the 16 first team squad players, Isaac Westendorf, Joe White and Jude Smith from the Under 21s trained alongside them.

When it comes to the first team squad players that we couldn’t see, the stand out ones missing from the images are Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin, Dan Burn, Chris Wood and Callum Wilson.

Also missing from the images were Elliot Anderson, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo, Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie.

Hopefully innocent reason(s) for certain players missing from the images such as Wilson and Burn, whilst fingers crossed ASM has been training but deliberately left out of the images by the club to keep Villa in the dark.

