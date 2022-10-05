Transfer Market

Morten Thorsby refuses to consider signing for Newcastle United

Morten Thorsby has declared that he won’t be signing for Newcastle United.

The Norwegian midfielder saying he definitely won’t be playing alongside NUFC’s new signing Alexander Isak at St James’ Park.

Morten Thorsby also refuses to entertain the idea of moving to Manchester City.

The 26 is currently struggling to get a game for Union Berlin, having started only three of their eight Bundesliga matches this season.

So I’m not sure exactly what the likelihood would be of him attracting Man City’s attention, or indeed Newcastle United’s, Morten Thorsby moved in the summer from Sampdoria for only £3m so the two Premier League clubs could have stretched to that I’m sure…

Morten Thorsby says that he wouldn’t join Newcastle United because he sees them as a ‘Sportswashing’ club, the same reason for him not fancying lining up alongside Erling Haaland at Man City.

The Norwegian international has a track record of speaking out on environmentalism and climate change but there again, interesting to see what would happen if indeed he was ever asked by Manchester City or Newcastle United…

Aftenposten reporting on Morten Thorsby speaking to Swedish football journalist Olof Lundh, asked about Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland joining ‘Sportswashing’ clubs Newcastle United and Manchester City:

“I personally am very clear about these things.

“No, I would not have done it (joined Newcastle or Man City).

“We need football because it has such a big influence.

“For me, it is absolutely impossible to see that football is not political, and it is the most influential phenomenon.

“I don’t even call it a sport. It is a phenomenon, bigger than sports. We must use the power that exists in football.

“Football players have enormous opportunities to influence.

“We are the role models.”

