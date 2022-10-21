Opinion

More than happy with Eddie Howe over ‘Golden Generation’ Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard

It was a year yesterday since Newcastle United parted company with the worst manager in our modern history (my opinion).

Last night Aston Villa, another one of SB’s former clubs, sacked Steven Gerrard after eleven months in the job.

Steven Gerrard was one of the ‘name’ managers bandied about for the vacant manager’s job at St James’ Park last year, but I would have despaired if he had ended up at Gallowgate.

After it looked like we may have been able to entice Unai Emery from Villarreal, our new owners quickly turned to Eddie Howe as an alternative when Emery stalled on a move.

Howe had repeatedly been linked with clubs before and after leaving Bournemouth in 2020.

After a sabbatical in which steady Eddie went around Europe searching for knowledge and new coaching techniques at the likes of Atletico Madrid, who are coached by the excellent Diego Simeone, it was the right time for him to get back into the Premier League when Newcastle came calling.

When you look around the EPL and see the jobs the likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have been doing, it makes you realise how lucky we are to have Eddie Howe.

Things are moving faster for Newcastle United than anyone could have imagined and in the last ten months, we have improved significantly both on and off the pitch, currently leaving the Villas, Evertons, Leicesters and Wolves’ in our wake.

It’s onwards and upwards and I feel reassured that it is Eddie Howe who is at the helm at Newcastle United, as we embark on hunting down the Septic Six in the next coming months and years.

We eventually secured the result I expected against Everton on Wednesday evening and although we are depleted with injuries, I think we will give Tottenham Hotspur a good game on Sunday.

This has been a solid start to the season and our defence have rightly been acknowledged….the statistics don’t lie.

In the absence of the likes of ASM and the quicksilver Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron has thrown his hat into the ring as a potential Player of the Year, whilst the outstanding form of Bruno Guimaraes should see him secure a place in Brazil’s World Cup side in Qatar.

In Eddie we trust and it makes a pleasant change to witness other clubs regularly making poor managerial appointments.

They can keep their ‘Golden Generation’ because we are more than happy with ‘the bloke who got Bournemouth relegated.’

Howe-Way The Lads…

