Opinion

Miguel Almiron having the last laugh on Jack Grealish?

Jack Grealish is a bloke who makes David Beckham look like he has an IQ the equivalent of Fred Housego (*one for us older lads on here and a great name for a taxi driver).

Financial Fair Play rules still didn’t even seem to apply to Manchester City when Pep Guardiola decided to go and blow a record £100million on the erratic young Aston Villa captain in the summer of 2021.

The same Jack Grealish who had recently bottled taking a penalty in the Euro 2020 final for the national team and had passed the buck onto a teenager instead.

A bit part player throughout Man City’s title winning 2021/22 season, Grealish who had obviously decided it was clever to have a few more champagnes than any of his more sensible teammates, delivered a slurred exclusive to the media at City’s victory parade.

Somewhere within his bumpkin drawl whilst he was deriding the far superior Riyad Mahrez, it was picked up upon that he had made a spiteful and derogatory remark regarding a certain Newcastle Unted player.

Simon Jordan especially jumped upon this on Talksport next day, calling Jack Grealish totally unprofessional.

Now it’s time to focus on our very own ‘Happy Jack’….a lad who permanently plays the beautiful game (win or lose) with an emphatic smile on his face.

Miguel Almiron had just finished the season with Newcastle United in fine form, had even won the MoTD Goal of the Month with an exquisite effort against Crystal Palace at St James’ Park.

By May he definitely hadn’t been another passenger like his nemesis at City had been on their open top bus ride, Newcastle comfortably finished in mid-table after a tremendous run of results under Eddie Howe.

It would be a fair bet to say that in pre-season over at the Etihad, Pep Guardiola would have been outlining to Grealish that he would have to step it up this season and try to justify some of the ridiculous fee that his boss had got his employers to dish out to Villa.

Well it is now autumn and questions are now being asked by fans, pundits and media alike, whether Jack Grealish is going to be even half as good as everybody thought a few years ago.

Back at St James’ Park and Miguel Almiron is currently on fire for Newcastle.

He looks fitter than ever, if that was actually possible.

He’s scoring goals (Miguel Almiron has scored four goals in his last seven Premier League matches this season, Jack Grealish has scored four PL goals in total since joining Man City 14 months ago), his first against Fulham at Craven Cottage was a thing of beauty, and his workrate and ability to keep pressing and closing players down is second to none.

We would all love it on Tyneside if this extremely likeable little South American can keep this up.

Miggy is the latest in a fine line of South American footballers that we have taken to our hearts.

The Robledo brothers, Mirandinha, Tino Asprilla and Nobby Solano are all still fondly remembered and admired.

We really need to appreciate Miguel Almiron for what he is doing at present and give this lad all the support he deserves.

He has fallen in love with the Geordies and loves pulling on the black and white stripes.

‘Sticks and stones will break your bones but names will never hurt you’…

Keep it up Miggy son and you may very well be having the last laugh.

HTL

