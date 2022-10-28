Opinion

Media try to unsettle Bruno Guimaraes with transfer and contract claims

Bruno Guimaraes is making the headlines.

The midfielder outstanding, yet again, for Newcastle United as they won 2-1 at Tottenham, in a game where they deserved an even wider winning scoreline.

As well as his all round excellent play since arriving at the end of January, Bruno Guimaraes in his 20 Premier League starts has been directly involved in 10 goals, scoring seven and three assists.

In total, the 27 Newcastle United appearances that Bruno Guimaraes has made, have seen 17 wins, with five draws and just five defeats. Newcastle winning an astonishing 63% of games that the midfielder has appeared in.

However, only seven months after making his first start for Newcastle United, we have seen the inevitable with Bruno Guimaraes.

The media trying to unsettle United’s star man with transfer and contract talk…

London Evening Standard report – 27 October 2022:

‘Chelsea and Real Madrid in transfer battle to convince Bruno Guimaraes as Newcastle plot bumper pay rise

Chelsea and Real will be both be aware Newcastle are ready to sit down with Guimaraes over a new contract and an increased £200,000-a-week deal.’

This is absolute nonsense.

There is zero chance at this moment in time of Newcastle United paying Bruno Guimaraes, or indeed any other player, £10m a year.

The likes of Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe have made this patently clear.

Newcastle’s current top earner is Kieran Trippier and he is reported to be on around £100,000 a week (£5m a year) and there is no way that United are smashing their wage structure in paying somebody at least twice as much as every other NUFC player.

Bruno Guimaraes will be up there somewhere close to Trippier’s wages and indeed Newcastle United might look to reward Bruno for his impact so far. However, it won’t be in any way seriously out of step with the rest of the first team.

The club needs to grow on and off the pitch and the owners and key staff (Eales / Ashworth / Howe) have made that crystal clear. If Bruno and friends can get Newcastle United established in the top four and regularly playing Champions League football, then revenues coming in and rising wages paid out will automatically follow as a result.

Another problem when nonsense stories (*Nobody seriously believes the Evening Standard really have some kind of inside info that has revealed to them NUFC are offering Bruno £10m a year) are published about Newcastle United in the media, is that then of course other lazy media copies the initial nonsense and often adds to it…

The Mail report – 27 October 2022:

‘Newcastle are ‘preparing to offer in-demand Bruno Guimaraes a HUGE new £200,000-a-week contract amid interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid’… as Todd Boehly’s side ‘make an enquiry’ for the Brazilian midfielder

Newcastle are reportedly preparing to offer star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes a new £200,000-a-week deal as they look to fend off any potential transfer interest.

He only joined the side in January – after completing a £40million move from Lyon – but there are already a number of top European clubs vying for his signature.’

It goes on and on…

Liverpool Echo report – 27 October 2022:

‘Since his arrival the 24-year-old has blossomed into one of the Premier League’s elite performers, his displays seeing him linked with moves elsewhere, including Liverpool.

Liverpool’s links with Guimaraes aren’t surprising. While analysts at the CIES Football Observatory in Switzerland peg his value at around €40m (£34.6m) his actual value to Newcastle will probably be some £20m more, maybe higher, and Newcastle’s new found wealth means that they do not have to feel as threatened by the so-called ‘big six’, a position emboldened by their strong start and the struggles endured thus far in the league by Liverpool.

But another new challenge exists in the wages that the likes of Newcastle are now able to offer to retain their key players and stop the talent drain that keeps teams confined to the place outside the elite.

Reports in the Daily Mail suggest that Newcastle are willing to offer Guimaraes a new deal worth £200,000 per week in order to stave off interest from other clubs. Guimaraes is a player who looks like someone who could make a major impression in the Liverpool midfield, possessing a number of the qualities the Reds have lacked this season.’

You have to laugh.

So the Scouse Echo wants to suggest that Bruno Guimaraes could potentially bought for less than £55m (£54.7m)!!!

Newcastle United agreed to pay £41.65m (initial £35m plus £6.65m in future add-ons) for a midfielder who had proved a top performer in the weak French league.

He has then come to the Premier League and absolutely smashed it, not only brilliant all round midfield performances in the top / strongest league in the world, he has become a real goal threat as well. At Lyon, Bruno Guimaraes scored only three goals in 70+ appearances, at Newcastle United he has been directly involved in 10 goals (scoring seven and three assists) in just 20 Premier League starts.

Yet after showing all this in the Premier League in 2022, according to the Scouse Echo, they reckon Liverpool could potentially rock up and get Bruno for only £13m more than he cost in January as an untried Premier League player!

This is Liverpool who have just paid £85m for a striker (Nunez) that is struggling to adapt to the Premier League, just three PL goals so far. Whilst five years ago they paid £75m for a defender (Van Dijk) and four years ago £67m for a keeper.

Yet journalists wanting to believe an all action goal scoring and creating midfielder could be bought for less than £55m???

It is a typical trick of journalist, especially those covering the usual suspects, to ramp up valuations of players at these clubs, whilst seriously undervaluing those elsewhere.

No way would Newcastle United be selling Bruno Guimaraes, but hypothetically…considering his age, the position he plays in and the form he has shown, any valuation now would be £100m+ for starters.

