Opinion

Match of The Day – What a pleasant surprise for a change as I switched on…

First up on Match of The Day, wow, ‘the times must be a’changin’…

Yes, Newcastle United were first up on Match of The Day last night and I had to have a little top-up because I was so shocked.

Although we scored five goals against a hapless Brentford, it wasn’t a five star performance by any stretch of the imagination, but there were quite a few exceptional performances by individuals.

Bruno Guimaraes was absolutely magnificent all afternoon and is a shoe-in for Garth Crooks’ team of the week.

His two goals were sublime and the ovation he got when he was substituted was a sight to behold.

If they gave medals out for enthusiasm, Miguel Almiron would be walking around like Mr T. However, something has happened since the arrival of Eddie Howe and his staff, as this fella has a new-found belief in himself and has been a revelation so far this season.

I thought Sven Botman looked the most assured of the back four by far. He is very comfortable on the ball and after watching the big Dolph Lundgren lookalike (*that’s two of Rocky Balboa’s opponents so far) grinning broadly in some of our goal celebrations, it is obvious that he has settled in well.

The other player who impressed me yesterday with his all round involvement was Joe Willock and he has been unlucky to not get on the scoresheet in the last few games.

Watching at my neighbour’s house, I knew that Ivan Toney had came from an offside position and had a direct involvement in Mbeumo’s goal, so I didn’t really have any worries about what everyone seemed to think was the opening goal. VAR got it right at St James’ Park…. another first, to go with us headlining the Beeb’s flagship football show.

Brentford gifted us two of our goals but the way we were pressing was a joy to behold and testament to how fit the players now are.

That was the first time I have enjoyed Match of The Day for many years. Ian Wright was on top form last night without his sidekick Big Al and I must admit that Micah Richards is beginning to grow on me now too.

The league table has us in a healthy position in fifth, which is quite satisfying after some of the bad decisions that have went against us so far and the amount of draws we have had.

I still have to remind folk that we have only lost one game in the 98th minute on a dodgy night at Anfield this season.

At the end of the show, Gary Lineker reminded the viewers that the winners in the EPL yesterday had scored five, four, three, two and one respectively.

And so it was Newcastle United’s and Bruno’s turn to lead the encore to the MOTD tune as the credits rolled.

After a year since the takeover the City of Newcastle is finally buzzing again and things look to be bang on schedule at St James’ Park.

Onwards and upwards….

HTL

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Saturday 8 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Bruno 21, 56 Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock OG 90

Brentford:

Toney (Pen) 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 46% (39%) Newcastle 54% (61%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (1) Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Brentford 3 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Brentford 5 (0) Newcastle 9 (6)

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 52,067

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Targett 84), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (ASM 78), Willock, Murphy (Joelinton 66), Almiron (Anderson 84), Wilson (Wood 84)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser

