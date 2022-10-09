News

Martin Keown loving watching Newcastle United and especially this ‘another level’ signing

Martin Keown was impressed, very impressed.

Working for BBC Sport on Saturday and watching the game at St James’ Park.

The match ended Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 and a very good home performance.

However, Martin Keown in no doubts as to who the player of the match was.

Indeed, this Newcastle United start is ‘another level’ Premier League signing according to the former Arsenal and England defender.

Martin Keown talking about Bruno Guimaraes on Saturday on BBC Sport:

“We talk about top signings…

“Bruno is on another level.

“He really is a top midfield player.

“He breaks from midfield and just tucks it into the corner (for Bruno’s second goal to make it 3-1)).

“He gives everything to the team.

“Those (Newcastle United) fans absolutely love him.

“Wonderful strike.”

The thing is, Bruno Guimaraes arrived at Newcastle United with the reputation of a top all action midfielder, BUT not with any reputation for goalscoring and / or creating. Indeed, with Lyon he made some 70+ first team appearances and only scored three goals in all competitions for them.

At Newcastle United, Eddie Howe has helped the Brazilian go from having been an all action class midfielder, to now an all action class midfielder who is a real goal threat.

In total in the Premier League, from only 17 PL starts he has scored seven goals and got two assists, so nine direct goal involvements at better than one every two Premier League starts.

In terms of minutes on the pitch, Bruno Guimaraes has played 1,513 PL minutes, meaning he has scored a goal every 216 minutes and when including assists, a direct goal involvement every 168 minutes.

At the same time, still running the midfield / game for Newcastle United, most definitely not just a midfielder who gets into the box and gets on the end of things.

After this 5-1 win, Bruno Guimaraes revealed that Eddie Howe had been working hard with him to add a headed goal threat to his arsenal, before playing for Newcastle United he had never scored with his head in a first team match in his career BUT including Saturday’s excellent opener, he already has two headed goals for NUFC in 17 PL starts.

As Martin Keown says, Bruno is on ‘another level’ when it comes to talking about Premier League signings of recent times.

Arriving for £35m (plus £6.65m of potential future add-ons) the usual clueless pundits and journalists were saying ‘Bruno who?’ as they know next to nothing of what happens outside of the Premier League. Bruno already a massive star in Ligue 1 and having played for Brazil by that point.

Not that I in any way want Newcastle United to consider selling him, but fair to say that the £41.65m (including future add-ons) that Newcastle signed at the end of January, is surely worth something north of £100m now, having with the help of Eddie Howe, become such a goal threat on top of his devastating play in running the games.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Saturday 8 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Bruno 21, 56 Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock OG 90

Brentford:

Toney (Pen) 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 46% (39%) Newcastle 54% (61%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (1) Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Brentford 3 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Brentford 5 (0) Newcastle 9 (6)

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 52,067

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Targett 84), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (ASM 78), Willock, Murphy (Joelinton 66), Almiron (Anderson 84), Wilson (Wood 84)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser

