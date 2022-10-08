News

Manchester United young stars hammered by Newcastle United

The young Manchester United stars hosted Newcastle United on Saturday.

It turned out to be quite an away trip…

The Newcastle United Under 18s had started the season with an excellent comeback against Man City, coming back from 2-0 down and getting the final goal to make it 2-2 in the fourth minute of injury time.

They followed that up with a 4-0 hammering of Blackburn, only for their third and fourth league matches to produce defeats to Sunderland and Stoke.

Back on the winning trail and amongst the goals again today though.

On 25 minutes it didn’t look good, Finley McAllister putting Manchester United in front, converting a cross from the left.

However, 17 year old striker Josh Donaldson hit back to equalise…then the same NUFC forward turned it completely around by half-time with a second.

After the break it was Manchester United pressing hard for the equaliser but Newcastle United defending well.

Late on, 16 year old Lewis Miley making the game safe by putting United 3-1 up.

Then just to rub it in, the 16 year old NUFC midfielder making it 4-1.

Final score:

Manchester United Under 18s 1 Newcastle United Under 18s 4

Hopefully a very good omen ahead of the game at Old Trafford in eight days time, when Eddie Howe’s team are the visitors.

